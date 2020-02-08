Storm’s Max wins Gatorade honor
For the second time in as many years, Summit’s Fiona Max has been named the Gatorade Oregon Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Max, the individual winner of the past two Class 6A state cross-country meets, became the fourth multiyear winner of the award, joining Grant High’s Ella Donaghu, who won in 2014 and 2015.
As a state honoree, Max is now a finalist for national Gatorade honors.
Max finished second at the Nike Cross National Northwest Regional Championships and became an All-American with her 10th-place finish at the Nike Cross Nationals Finals. She also won the Oxford Classic, the Warner Pacific Classic and the Northwest Classic.
According to a Gatorade release announcing the honor, the award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence and high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Max has maintained a 4.05 GPA and will attend Princeton University, where she will compete in cross-country and track and field.
“Fiona has accumulated quite the resume in only three years of running,” Summit coach Carol McLatchie said in the release. “She and her twin sister, Izzy, have always been active in soccer and Nordic skiing, but the running accomplishments have been amazing. The coaches and her teammates really enjoy Fiona’s spirit, on and off the track.”
Max has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization and is eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for an organization of her choice, per the release.
— Bulletin staff report
