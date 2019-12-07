PRINEVILLE — With four seconds remaining and his team trailing by three points, Summit’s Jacob Tompkins grabbed a rebound on a missed free throw and darted up the court.

From a few feet behind the 3-point arc, Tompkins hoisted up a shot hoping for his eighth 3-pointer of the game, which would send Summit’s boys basketball season opener against Eagle High of Idaho to overtime.

But the shot came up short, and the Storm fell to the Mustangs 68-65 on the first day of the Central Oregon Tip-Off Classic at Crook County High School.

The Storm trailed after the first and second quarters and were down by as many as 10 points in the third. Despite that, they had a chance to steal a win.

“I was really proud with how our kids fought, to be down by 10 in the third,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “We had a really good run to tie and take the lead. Our kids showed a lot about how good this team could be.”

Tompkins came out gunning, scoring 12 points in the first quarter, draining all four of his shots from behind the arc. Despite Tompkins’ shooting, Eagle dominated the offensive glass in the first half and converted its second chances to lead 25-21 at the end of the first quarter.

A third-year starter, Tompkins led the Storm in scoring with 25 points in their season opener, including seven 3-pointers.

“It didn’t surprise me that he came out ready to go. He wasn’t going to have any first-game jitters,” Frazier said of the veteran Tompkins. “It was nice to hop on his back that first quarter so that the other kids could get their feet wet. That was a nice way to start the game.”

After a high-scoring first quarter, the pace slowed in the second period. Eagle continued to outmuscle the Storm down low and took a 39-34 lead into the half.

“With their size, they created some mismatches to rebound the ball and score inside, which was tough,” Frazier said. “They have some big kids. We knew going in that our ability to rebound and keep them off the glass was going to be crucial. Unfortunately, if we had gotten a couple more boards we would have had a better chance.”

Summit started the second half on an 11-4 run to take its first lead since early in the first quarter at 45-43. But Eagle scored the next 12 points to go back up by double digits while Summit went over three minutes without a bucket.

The Storm closed the quarter on a high note, as Julian Mora (13 points) scored five points in the final minute to bring the score to 55-52.

Summit tied the game at 55 on the first possession of the fourth quarter, then took the lead on an Evan Scalley fast-break layup in the quarter’s first minute. Truman Teuber’s sweeping layup ended Eagle’s four-point run to tie the game with four minutes remaining.

A pair of dagger 3-pointers from Tanner Hayhurst, who scored a game-high 29 points, and Donavan Jones helped the Mustangs build a four-point lead with a minute left. Eagle was then able to milk the clock, which left Summit scrambling, Frazier said.

Summit will play its second game of the tournament against Crook County at 3 p.m. Saturday.