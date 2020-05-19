Summit’s Fiona Max wins award
Tuesday marked the first round of announcements for the 68th annual Oregon Sports Awards, and for the second straight year, Fiona Max won some hardware.
The Summit High senior and Princeton-bound cross-country runner was named the Prep Female Cross Country Runner of the Year, finishing ahead of teammate Teaghan Knox and Lake Oswego’s Kate Peters.
Max, who was named the Oregon Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year earlier this winter, helped the Storm win their 12th consecutive state team title with a first-place finish in 16 minutes, 51.8 seconds, in the 5,000-meter race. It was Max’s second straight individual state title.
Max is Summit’s second two-time winner of the award and third overall since 2011. Matthew Maton won the award in 2013 and 2014, and Travis Neuman won in 2012.
The announcements of the Oregon Sports Awards will continue throughout this week, with Mountain View’s Beau Ohlson (wrestling) and Ridgeview’s Rylee Troutman (volleyball) as finalists.
— Bulletin staff report
