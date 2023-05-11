Summit has picked the right time to start playing its best baseball of the season.
After taking down Caldera 8-0 Wednesday evening, the Storm have now won eight of their last nine games and have won four straight series with the postseason quickly approaching.
“We were off to a slow start and it took a while to find our groove,” said senior pitcher Hank Brundage. “The way we have played in the last two series, we’ve really come together as a team.”
Brundage threw four shutout innings, giving up just three hits while striking out five in the win. Kemper Treu, Finn Simones and Luke Bents all threw shutout innings in relief to push the Storm’s win streak to six games.
Over the past four games, Summit (16-6 overall, 10-4 IMC) enjoyed its best offensive output, scoring 40 runs, their highest mark at any point during Intermountain Conference play. Against Caldera (7-17, 1-13) on Wednesday, the Storm tallied 11 hits, with Zach Justice, Damon Steelhammer, Bents and Oliver Richards each collecting two hits.
“We started off hitting pretty rough,” said Bents, who had two doubles in the win. “We aren’t where we want to be, but we are getting close. Just in time for playoffs.”
But before the playoffs begin, the conference champion needs to be determined.
The marathon IMC title race has turned into a sprint with the conference title to be determined on the final day.
Mountain View has the easiest path to claim the IMC. All the Cougars need is a win over Bend High on Friday and the title is theirs alone.
But should the Lava Bears avoid the series sweep and beat the Cougars, the door is open for both Ridgeview and Summit to sneak back into the title picture.
Summit would need to win Friday over Caldera — already winning the first two games of the series — then cross its fingers for both a Mountain View loss on Friday and for Ridgeview to lose one of its games on either Thursday or Friday. The Storm hold the tiebreaker over Mountain View, while the Ravens have the tiebreaker over the Storm.
“Our goal has been to win league then go on to win state,” Brundage said. “Hopefully we can.”
All Ridgeview needs to do is win both its final two games (Thursday and Friday) against cross-town rival Redmond.
If all three teams finish with the same 11-4 record, the conference title would be split with Summit winning the series over Mountain View, Mountain View winning the series over Ridgeview, and Ridgeview winning the series over Summit.
“We aren’t worried about those other teams,” Boehm said. “We just need to worry about what we need to do, at the end of the day we will be able to accomplish our goals.”
No matter how the final day plays out and which squad claims the IMC title, all three teams will be postseason bound and positioned well to host a playoff game when the postseason begins on May 23. Summit, Mountain View and Ridgeview all have a top-5 ranking in the OSAA rankings and the OSAAtoday coaches poll.
With the regular season coming to a close on Friday, Summit is excited to move on from playing three-game series against the same opponent each week, and prepare for the win-or-go-home games of the postseason.
“The series have been really fun,” Bents said. “But the one-and-done is cool because if you beat someone once, you move on. And we have to try and do that four times.”
