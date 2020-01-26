MOUNT BACHELOR — Throughout the XC Oregon Invitational, Summit coach J.D. Downing kept urging those in attendance — skiers and spectators alike — to keep thinking positive thoughts about the weather forecast.
The sun was out for Saturday’s competition without a hint of wind, making for fast racing. The springlike skiing conditions at Mt. Bachelor ski area held throughout the afternoon’s two 5-kilometer skate races and two relays.
“It’s fast, the only thing is that it gets chewed up in places because the crystals break down,” said Downing, who also served as the meet’s emcee. “If it were a little colder, (the course) would have stayed more solid. It’s a day that favors the kids with more power.”
With the state meet at Bachelor less than a month away, the XC Oregon Invitational brought together teams from the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association’s three nordic leagues: Northern (which includes Summit, Bend High, Redmond/Ridgeview and Redmond Proficiency Academy), Southern (including Mountain View and La Pine) and Mount Hood. The racing format Saturday at Bachelor included an interval start (rather than a mass start). Skiers started the course in 20-second intervals.
“Those are my favorite types of starts,” said Summit’s Jack Conde, who won the boys race. “Mass starts, you have the pressure of everyone around you. Interval starts, you get into your own mindset and start hammering. It’s hard to tell where you are in the race, but in 5K’s you have to go for it.”
“It’s easier if you ski with someone when it’s a mass start, intervals you have to pace yourself,” said Summit’s Maya Jones Arnesen. “You just have to go hard the whole way.”
Saturday, the team with the most power on the powder was Summit.
Four of the top placers crossed the finish line of the 5K race in under 12 minutes. Conde had the fastest time with 11:05, 14 seconds faster than runner-up and teammate Zachary Jayne.
“It felt pretty good. We’ve been racing 10K and 15K’s all season; 5K’s you have to be ready to go,” Conde said. “I think I could have warmed up a little better. But there are a lot of good skiers here and it was a close race.”
In the boys race, Summit had six of the top 10 finishers — Conde and Jayne, along with Jeffrey Bert (12:38), Ian Brown (12:58), Evan Grover (13:06) and Parke Chapin (13:09) — while the Summit girls had five in the top 10: Arnesen (12:48), Greta Leitheiser (13:08), Jorun Downing (13:39) and Isabel Rodhouse (14:06).
The top Summit boys and girls relay teams both finished first as well.
“We have the lion’s share of the club-level kids, which are the ones that are skiing the most with yearlong training,” J.D. Downing said. “You’d expect a lot of solid performances out of the Summit kids.”
Downing was quick to mention that even though his girls team had the better result on Saturday, he believes Bend High is still the favorite in the league and state meets coming next month.
Without the team’s top racer, Annie McColgan, who is competing abroad, the Lava Bears were led Saturday by Kira Gilbert, who finished sixth in 13:37.
“Annie McColgan is a real talent,” Downing said. “The only reason she isn’t here is because she is so good. She’s in Europe right now. They are the favorite. We are really young, but we will give them a battle.”
Anton Micek (11:48) was the highest finishing Lava Bear, placing fourth in the boys race. Bend’s Soren Kocurek-Orr and Jerry Bond Nye also cracked the top 15.
For the Mountain View boys, Cole Shockey (11:48) finished fourth and Levi Pichardo (12:30) finished seventh. The Cougars’ relay team finished second out of 13 teams with a 6:45 time. For the Mountain View girls, Brooke Cummings was the top finisher, coming in ninth in 14:06. Mountain View’s top relay team placed third in 8:18.
Sarah Kilroy of the Redmond Proficiency Academy won the girls race in 12:42. RPA’s Katelyn Costello (13:36) finished fifth.
Southern League action will continue next Saturday with a meet at Hoodoo. Next up for the Northern League is a meet Feb. 8 at Mt. Hood Meadows.
