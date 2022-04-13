In the fall, the Summit football team did it with its miraculous run to the state quarterfinals. Then in the winter, the school’s basketball team followed suit with a bid to the state championship game.
Now, in the final year of competing in Class 6A, Summit will take its crack at making a name for itself in the state’s highest classification on the baseball diamond.
“We have something to prove to teams in the Portland area, they don’t know what we are about down here,” said Summit senior center fielder Canon Reeder, who is committed to play at Oregon State. “Hopefully we get the chance to play them, and prove our worth and bring some respect to Central Oregon baseball."
So far, so good for the Storm in the first normal (minus the snow in mid-April) baseball season since 2019.
In the first month of the season, Summit remained unbeaten against teams from Oregon — its only losses came at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona against teams from Arizona and Arkansas — and picked up its fifth straight victory with a 16-1 win against Bend High on Tuesday night to open Mountain Valley Conference play.
After starting the year unranked in the Class 6A OSAAtoday coaches poll, Summit (8-3) has vaulted into the top 10, ranked eighth in this week’s poll.
“We still have a lot of work to do but for the most part we are playing pretty good,” said Summit coach Richie Sexson. “The bats weren’t a concern coming into the season, it was more pitching and defense, but all in all, I’m pretty happy with it.”
During the 1-3 trip in Arizona, the Storm scored just 10 total runs over the four games. In the five-game winning streak since returning from the spring break trip, Summit scored more than 13 runs in four of those games.
“We have come a long way since Arizona; we lost some games we probably should have won,” said Summit senior third baseman Joe Schutz. “We are staying hot at the plate and starting to play really well together.”
Hitting was expected to be the strength of the team coming into the spring, while the pitching and defense would improve throughout the season, according to Sexson. Approaching four weeks into the season, those improvements are slowly starting to show.
“That is our main thing, is making all the plays and not making errors to let teams back into the game,” Sexson said. “As soon as we can cut down on doing that, I don’t see what can stop us from making a decent run going forward.”
Perhaps there is belief within the team that a deep postseason run is doable. After all, nearly half of the roster was also on either the football or basketball team that saw a lot of success in the postseason earlier this school year.
“These are all older players that have been in the program for a while now and you don’t have to coach that much when you have seniors who police themselves and police the team,” Sexson said. “It is nice to have on a team.”
With the sports year that Summit has had, maybe it will not come as a surprise to see the Storm playing baseball in late May.
“I don’t know if this one would be out of nowhere,” Schutz said. “We know we are really solid, I’m just excited for the rest of the year because we have a great team.”
