The first practice’s warmups had not even finished before Dave Turnbull noticed the growing number of athletes having to bow out and start stretching on the side.
“They are dropping like flies,” said the Summit track and field coach to an assistant coach, urging the assistant to give the team another water break.
Monday marked the first day of Bend-La Pine Schools’ adaptation of Season 1, during which spring, fall and winter sports will each have a four-week period where teams can hold three practices per week — starting with spring sports — while out of season sports (in this case fall and winter sports) get two practices per week.
“It has been awhile since we have gotten out,” said Summit High junior Ryan Wood. “This is just a great break from sitting in front of a computer all day.”
Turnbull estimated nearly 100 track and field athletes were in attendance Monday. For a visual, when the team was doing its warmups and the athletes spread out, they took up nearly the entire length of the Summit football field.
“Usually we have fall conditioning during this time,” said senior Kohana Nakato. “It just feels weird having this many people. There is usually 20 to 30 at most.”
Summit’s athletic director Mike Carpenter was busy zip tying signs around the entrances to the Summit facilities. On the signs were QR Codes, which when scanned by a phone redirects to a check-in form that student-athletes must fill out each day as part of COVID-19 safety measures.
Athletes may not attend practice if they have had a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher in the past 72 hours, have taken fever-reducing medication in the previous 72 hours, or have been in close contact with anyone who has been tested for or diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Masks must be worn when 6 feet of social distancing is not feasible. And during a track practice with attendance near 100, staying on top of mask-wearing is a constant endeavor.
One assistant coach used a microphone to remind the athletes to keep their distance and keep their masks on.
“It is constant reminders. When they are actually running you will see them take the masks off and put them back on,” Turnbull said. “But we still have to remind them. Adults have a hard enough time, and you see on social media people complaining about wearing masks. The kids aren’t complaining about wearing them, it is just the function of memory to put it back on after running.”
Wood, Nakato and senior Kitt Rupar have been selected as Summit team captains for the upcoming season, and the role of captain has an added seriousness this year.
“Coming into this year and getting into high school sports is a lot different than what it has normally been,” Rupar said. “It is challenging for us as well because we have gone through high school with looking up to captains. We have to wear masks while we do everything and keep people motivated — it is more on us (captains) to keep that going.”
The Storm track and field program, which has won 17 state team titles between boys and girls, is not necessarily using these four weeks of practice to prepare for competition or to help athletes set personal records.
The plan is to stage multiple time trials throughout the month and send out the athletes’ marks to college programs, since that was not an option last spring.
Still, Turnbull sees the benefit of training during this period since student-athletes have been less active during the pandemic and distance learning.
“I hope it looks like a bunch of kids having some social interaction, having some fun and learning some technique,” he said on what the next month will entail. “The focus is on fun and development, and not necessarily conditioning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.