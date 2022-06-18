With a couple of weeks left in the school year, Summit High’s Canon Reeder had met all the graduation requirements and was headed to the Willamette Valley to play for the Springfield Drifters.
It was time for him to focus and start chasing his baseball dreams.
“I moved over to Springfield, got settled with a host family and never really thought about school again,” Reeder said. "We just live and breathe baseball.”
The Summit grad returned to Bend Friday night, playing centerfield and batting leadoff for the Drifters as they faced the Elks at Vince Genna Stadium. In the first of a three-game series, the Elks took a 7-1 victory.
Besides missing a series to snag his diploma and attend his graduation ceremony, Reeder, who was the Mountain Valley Conference’s Player of the Year and member of Oregon’s first-team all-state, has spent the past month playing for the Drifters, one of the West Coast League’s expansion teams.
“It has been a learning experience for sure,” said Reeder, who had a .425 batting average and launched three home runs for the Storm this past spring. “The competition is awesome; the pitching has been an adjustment. I love this, it is like minor league ball, except it's with college players."
While he is still adjusting to the increased level of competition going against college-level pitching — batting .192 over his first 52 at bats — he has been a mainstay in the lineup and in the outfield for the Drifters. His speed — Reeder ran an 11.38-second 100 meters in a track meet this spring — has helped the Drifters in the outfield and on the base paths (he leads the team with five stolen bases).
“I think that he has an awesome skillset, he’s super fast and nothing drops in the outfield — he is hungry to make plays,” said Springfield coach Tommy Richards. “Beside the skillset, he has the intangibles that are going to serve him really well. We love having him, we have run him out every day that he has been here.”
Richards compared the way that Reeder has handled the jump from high school to the West Coast League to how Elks coach Joey Wong was able to have success and not be overmatched when he made a similar jump to playing for the Elks after his 2006 graduation from Sprague High School.
“He is a productive player at this level already,” Richards said.
In August, Reeder heads slightly north of Springfield to Corvallis to start his college career playing for one of the nation’s top college programs in Oregon State, which has three national titles since 2006 and recently made a run to the NCAA Super Regionals this month.
“We would all go to someone’s house to watch the Beaver games,” Reeder said. “I’ll be in good hands. I’m excited to get there.”
At least, heading to Corvallis is the plan for now. Reeder could hear his name called during the 20-round MLB draft that starts July 17 in Los Angeles. He has been going through the pre-draft process of filling out questionnaires about his training regimen, his family, hobbies and medical reports. Scouts from a handful of teams have reached out via text messages and have come to see him play.
“I’m in the loop, but I have no idea if I’ll get drafted, when I’ll get drafted or any of that,” Reeder said. "It would be cool to get drafted out of high school. Maybe mid- to late rounds.”
Drafted or not, Reeder will keep trying to realize the dream of making baseball his profession. He has gotten a small taste of it this summer.
“It is what I have been waiting for all my life,” Reeder said. “Just for baseball to be your job and to be paid to play baseball.”
