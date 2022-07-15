Three days and 54 holes of golf at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina proved to Summit’s Ethan Jaehn that their record-breaking state championship season this spring was not a fluke.
Less than two months after breaking the state's 36- and 18-hole record en route to the Class 6A state title, the Storm boys golf team finished third this week against the nation’s best high school golf teams at the National High School Golf Association National Invitational.
“There were a lot of good players and teams out there,” said Jaehn, who finished 13th overall with the team’s low score of 217 (one over par). “To still be able to post good scores and place third, I think that is something to be really proud of.”
Jaehn was steady throughout the 54-hole tournament, shooting a 70 on the first day, which was the lowest score for any round by Summit golfer. He followed it up with scores 74 and a 73 in the final two rounds.
“After the first day I figured out that I just have to keep the ball in play,” said Jaehn, who is off to play golf at Central Michigan University this fall. “I used my driver maybe five or six times the final two rounds and just focused on hitting fairways and greens.”
The Storm saved their best performance for the final round, when they shot the lowest team score of 294 on Wednesday to jump from fifth place to finish in third. The team held onto fifth place through the first two rounds.
During the three days, Summit scored 891 points (27 over, finishing only behind Rivers Academy of Georgia — 875, 11 over — and St. David’s School of North Carolina — 886, 22 over).
“The last day was our best day by a long shot," said Summit coach Andy Heinly. "Our three seniors really stepped up and almost caught second place. It was a nice way to finish. We walked away with a good taste in their mouth.”
The third day was a big bounce back day for graduating seniors Sam Renner and Lucas Hughes. Heinly was surprised watching two of his star golfers struggle, having multiple triple bogeys in the second round. Hughes finished the second day with a 78 and Renner finished with an 82.
On the final day, Renner and Hughes returned to form with Hughes leading the team with a 71 (11 over) on the round to finish 42nd, while Renner shot a 72 (13 over) on the last day to finish 58th.
“I hadn’t seen that before from them,” Heinly said. “But they hung in there really well.”
Brody Grieb, who won the 6A individual title as a junior, finished 36th overall after shooting 226 (10 over). Nick Huffman shot a 236 (20 over).
This marks the third tournament in which a different Summit golfer has had the lowest score on the team. Renner shot the team low in Mountain Valley Conference district tournament, Grieb shot the team low at the state championships, and now Jaehn at the national tournament.
Heinly said it was a testament to the team's depth of talent. “This year they proved their mettle, these guys were good,” Heinly said. “We were deep, any one of those guys could have stepped up.”
