Making a track and field meet run smoothly requires the organization of many moving parts: from getting all the athletes to the right events at the right time, to the scoring, and ensuring the events move along without hiccups.
In the first meet of the season at Summit High School on Wednesday between Summit, Mountain View and Redmond, the moving of hurdles into position on the track seemed to slow down the meet that had been humming along.
So Summit coach Dave Turnbull got on the intercom and reminded the Summit athletes to help move the hurdles to keep the meet on schedule.
After all, it was the first normal high school track meet in a long time.
“Honestly I was shocked it went as well as it went,” Turnbull said. “Some of the kids have never been at a track meet.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season and heavily altered the 2021 season. Spring sports is the only one of the three high school seasons that has two years of pandemic-caused cancellations in the OSAA archives.
It has been so long, that only seniors have any sort of recollection of a pre-pandemic track and field season.
“Our seniors are the only class that experienced 2019 track,” said Bend High coach Lisa Nye, whose team also had its first meet of the year Wednesday along with Sisters and La Pine. “Track edict and team environment is something you are going to have to teach and bring back.”
It has been a while, but on a sunny, slightly chilly afternoon in the middle of March in Bend, all seemed back to pre-pandemic time.
“What I liked, too, is that coaches were coaching other teams’ kids, everybody helping everybody,” Turnbull said. “I think everyone is hungry to get to normal. When you get to coach kids at a track meet today, that is a great day.”
From the number of athletes competing this spring, to the participation in team activities, the sense is that everyone is happy for track to be back.
“It was wonderful to have the kids be out there and competing,” Nye said. “I think the level of enthusiasm and gratitude can be felt everywhere.”
Pandemic or not, Summit is bringing a strong squad into the spring season, which is the norm for the track and field program that has won 17 state team titles (12 girls, five boys).
However, the 2022 season provides a last chance for the decorated program to win Oregon’s highest classification. The Storm joined the Class 6A ranks in the 2018-19 school year, but will move back down to Class 5A next year along with the other three Bend-area high schools.
Last spring there was an unofficial 6A track and field state championships in which the Summit girls finished third and the boys finished 15th.
“If we can stay healthy the boys and girls should still challenge for a state title,” Turnbull said. “They know the expectations in 6A. They want a state championship but we have to be smart with training.”
The Summit boys look to be led by Malcomm Boyd in the sprints, Noah Goodrich and Isaac Knapp in the jumps, Mason Kissell and Jackson Keefer in the the distance races and Bryce White in the pole vault.
The strength of the girls team is in the distance events, which is not surprising given the dominance of the Summit girls cross-country team.
Maggie Williams (second in the 800 meters in the unofficial 2021 state meet), Teaghan Knox (third in the 1,500), Barrett Justema (third in the 3,000) and Ella Thorsett could all post fast times at the state meet, set for Hayward Field in Eugene for the first time since 2018.
Summit’s Ava Carry-McDonald is also one of the state’s top returning triple jumpers, taking fourth at the state meet last year.
District and state meets are two months away, with many meets and practices in between, but Wednesday afternoon provided some excitement.
“It was a celebration,” Turnbull said, “of being free and normal.”
