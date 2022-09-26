FAIRVIEW — The Summit girls won the Danner Championship race at the Nike Portland XC event at Blue Lake Regional Park on Saturday.
The event included more than 3,000 runners and more than 100 high school cross-country teams from throughout the Northwest and California. It was the 43rd edition of Nike Portland XC, which was founded by former longtime Aloha cross-country coach Jim Danner.
The Storm girls won with a score of 110, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) was second with 135, and Lincoln finished third (192).
Hanne Thomsen, of Montgomery (Calif.) won the girls championship race in 16 minutes, 49 seconds. Summit's Ella Thorsett was third in 17:48. Also for the Storm, Barrett Justema finished eighth (18:08), Claire McDonald was 23rd (18:36) and Camille Broadbent took 45th (18:56).
The event included three other boys and girls varsity races (Divisions 1, 2 and 3).
Mountain View competed in the girls Division 3 race, finishing 16th with a score of 364. Sarah Nelson led the Cougars, finishing 22nd (21:26.)
In the boys events, Alexander Garcia-Silver of Marshfield won the Danner Championship race in 14:55. Lincoln won the team competition with 106 points. West Salem was second (120) and Franklin finished third (144).
Summit won the boys Division 1 race with 178 points, just edging second-place Mercer Island (Wash.), which scored 181.
Owen Powell of Mercer Island won the race in 15:33. Summit's Noah Laughlin-Hall finished eighth in 16:01. Also for the Storm, Jackson Dean-Ziegler finished 27th in 16:38, Hayden Boaz was 33rd in 16:43, and Kirk Lord took 41st in 16:51.
The Mountain View boys raced in Division 2, which was won by Aloha's Saleh Muhemed in 16:31. The Cougars finished sixth as a team with 190 points. Benjamin Clawson led Mountain View, finishing ninth in 16:50. His teammate Kyle Kirsch was right behind, taking 10th in 16:52, and Kyle Swenson finished 12th in 16:57.
The Caldera and Ridgeview boys competed in the Division 3 race. The Wolfpack's Mason Morical won the race in 16:47, leading Caldera to a seventh-place team finish of 190 points. Ridgeview's Jack Hardy finished 26th (18:21) and his teammate Nathan Liddell took 27th (18:22). Also for Caldera, Luke Harris finished 31st in 18:26, and Van Jackson took 43rd (18:47.)
Central Oregon high school runners will get some home-field advantage this Saturday, when the Oxford Classic will be staged at Bend's Drake Park. The girls varsity race is set for 12:20 p.m. and the boys varsity race is scheduled for 12:50 p.m.
The Oxford Classic will include 23 high school cross-country teams from Oregon and Idaho. Central Oregon teams scheduled to race include Bend, Caldera, Crook County, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters, Summit and Trinity Lutheran.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.