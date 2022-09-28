Maddie Gardner was not totally sure how good the Summit girls soccer team would be in 2022. And it took a little longer than expected to figure it out.
The Storms’ first two games of the season were canceled due to smoke from wildfires. Two weeks after playing in its jamboree, Summit took on two of the best teams in the state in Jesuit and defending 6A state champion Grant.
Although Summit lost both games, there was a sense that this team had what it took to make a deep postseason run.
“We had no idea what we were going to be like this season because all of our games were getting canceled,” said Gardner, a senior forward. “To come out and lose in the last minute (to Jesuit), proved that we can play with the best teams.”
Since starting 5A Intermountain Conference play, the Storm have proven not only that they are one of the top teams, but that they can score goals with the best of them.
Summit (3-2 overall, 3-0 IMC) had outscored its opponents 13-0 with wins over Ridgeview (5-0) and Redmond (8-0) leading into Tuesday afternoon’s matchup against fellow IMC unbeaten Mountain View (3-3, 2-1).
And well, it was more of the same. Four different players scored goals for the Storm as they blanked the Cougars 5-0 to push their goal differential in IMC play to 18-0.
“Walking into league play it is hard to know what that looks like because we are used to playing 6A teams,” said Summit coach Jamie Brock. “Now, everyone is a hometown rival.”
Seniors Joanne Porter and Gardner have been on a goal-scoring tear since the start of league play. Gardner had two goals at Mountain View, giving her seven goals in the last three games. While Porter, who had a first-half goal against the Cougars, has netted six goals in league play.
“Maddie and I have played together a long time so we have a ton of chemistry,” Porter said. “We are heavy hitters.”
While Porter and Gardner have accounted for 13 of Summit’s 18 IMC goals, the duo is starting to see defenses focus on them, so it was an encouraging sign that seniors Canyon Page and Zoey Steele also scored for the Storm against Mountain View.
“We are trying to combine other people into the play, to get others into the point of attack because (Porter) and I get triple marked,” Gardner said. “That means that others have no marks. If we can get more people to have confidence on the ball, then we are going to be dangerous.”
With a fast start to league play, the experienced Storm, with nine seniors on the roster, have their eyes set on winning a league title for the first time since 2018 and their first state title since 2017, the final year they played in 5A before bumping up to 6A for the 2018-2021 seasons.
“We are still working on some things, which is a good place to be,” Brock said. “But we also recognize that every game, other teams will bring their best game because we are Summit and we have that legacy and history. And these guys understand that and play up to that level.”
Summit will host Bend High on Friday before another home game against Caldera on Tuesday in the first ever matchup between the Storm and the Wolfpack.
And don’t think that the fourth-ranked Storm have not been paying attention to the success of the newest soccer program in town, as second-ranked Caldera is 7-0-1.
Porter said: “I’m very excited to play Caldera.”
