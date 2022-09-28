Maddie Gardner was not totally sure how good the Summit girls soccer team would be in 2022. And it took a little longer than expected to figure it out.

The Storms’ first two games of the season were canceled due to smoke from wildfires. Two weeks after playing in its jamboree, Summit took on two of the best teams in the state in Jesuit and defending 6A state champion Grant.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.