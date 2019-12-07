PORTLAND — The Summit cross-country squad running for back-to-back national titles came up one place short.

Competing as Storm over Bend, the Summit team was runner-up at the 2019 Nike Cross National Finals, held Saturday in the cold and rain at Glendoveer Golf Course.

On the same 5,000-meter track where they won the national championship a year ago, the Summit girls raced to a team score of 160. That was well behind the 78 posted by champion Kinetic Running of Sarasota Springs, New York. Niwot (Colorado) finished third with 171 points.

Fiona Max, who placed 11th at the national meet last year, led Storm over Bend on Saturday with a 10th-place finish in 17 minutes, 50.2 seconds.

Summit coach Carol McLatchie said her runners changed to longer spikes to help them with traction on the sloppy course. The adjustment paid off, helping Storm over Bend capture second place in the 22-team national field.

Top-100 placers for Summit included Teaghan Knox (42nd place, 18:34.9), Jasper Fievet (72nd, 18:58.9) and Barrett Justema (90th, 19:15.6). Also finishing for Storm over Bend were Maggie Williams (110th, 19:29.6), Stella Skovborg (139th, 19:53.8), and Izzy Max (190th, 21:04.8), whom McLatchie praised for persevering despite a painful side stitch.

McLatchie said her team was “initially somewhat disappointed” about not repeating as national champion. But the mood changed as the reigning Northwest Regional champs began to put their accomplishment in perspective.

As for the coach? “I was extremely pleased, yes,” said McLatchie, who guides the Storm over Bend team with her husband, Jim.

Katelyn Tuohy, of North Rockland, New York, became the first three-time Nike Cross Nationals champion, winning her third straight title with a time of 17:18.4. She was challenged to the finish by runner-up Taylor Ewert, of Beavercreek, Ohio (17:19.1), and Sydney Thorvaldson, of Rawlins, Wyoming, who was third (17:19.4).