The halftime adjustment was a simple one for the Storm, who were clinging to a three-point lead against rival Mountain View.
Continue to do what had helped build a double-digit lead at one point in the first half — keep attacking the paint.
“We would attack and find our posts, they went away from that in the second quarter, but by the third quarter, we went back to it,” said Summit girls basketball coach Lynnette Landis. “We also added a different trapping zone, and that got us some stops as well.”
Summit (4-5 MVC, 8-10 overall) broke the tie with Mountain View (3-6, 10-9) for fourth place in the Mountain Valley Conference with a 60-39 home win Tuesday evening.
In the decisive third quarter, when the Storm outscored the Cougars 22-7, it was one of the youngest players in the gym who made the most significant impact. Coming off the bench, Summit freshman Rose Koehler scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the quarter.
“We changed up our defense a bit, and that opened the door up for me to get steals and breakaways,” said Koehler, who missed the first half of the season rehabbing a knee injury. “It feels amazing. We are happy to be playing at our best. We really showed up to play, and that’s what matters for us.”
“She’s a baller for sure,” Landis said. “She wants to win above everything, and you can see that when she has the ball in her hand. She has a fire in her eyes, and she just wants to get to the basket. It’s nice to see a freshman come in and do that.”
With the win, Summit got a split of the two-game series with rival Mountain View, which was down two starters from its 66-54 win over the Storm in the MVC opener.
Mountain View has played much of the league schedule without junior Mia Vaccaro, and Tuesday night, senior Bailey Dickerson was in street clothes with a walking boot on her right foot and needing crutches to move around.
Dickerson, a Northwest Nazarene commit, suffered a high ankle sprain last week when she came down on the foot of Bend’s Kaycee Brown while playing defense early in the Civil War matchup. The outlook for Mountain View getting its leader back this season appears bleak.
“She will at best play in our last game, but she is out, and it hurts us,” Mountain View coach Megan Dickerson said of her daughter. “She was averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds.”
Despite being short-handed, Mountain View kept Tuesday night’s game close in the first half. Junior Julia Towle carried the scoring load, scoring seven of the team’s eight first-quarter points. In the second quarter, Summit built a 12-point lead early but saw it quickly erased by a pair of 3-pointers from junior Liliana Overcash and four points from junior Kailynn Bowles to go into halftime trailing 25-22.
“We were attacking their man defense really well that first half and getting shots in the paint,” Dickerson said. “We also hit some 3s, which has been a struggle for us recently. We had a few go down, which gave us some confidence.”
But neither the confidence nor the shooting touch carried over to the second half. Summit scored the half’s first 11 points and outscored Mountain View 22-7 in the third quarter. Summit’s defensive tweaks forced Mountain View turnovers in bunches. By Dickerson’s count, the Cougars committed 30 turnovers in the 32-minute game.
“That’s a lot of possessions where you don’t get a shot up,” Dickerson said. “We lost our composure, lost confidence, and didn’t bounce back. We got defeated in that second half when they went on that big run and couldn’t find our way out of it.”
Each team has five games remaining on the regular-season schedule, both hanging on by a thread to break into the 32-team Class 6A state playoff field. With top teams South Salem, Bend and West Salem separating from the rest of the MVC field, there is little margin for error for either Mountain View or Summit to earn an at-large bid to the postseason.
“We just have to get wins from the top teams, we have to steal one,” Landis said. “If we can steal one game from the top three teams and then win out the ones we should win, then I think we will be good (for a playoff spot).”
Mountain View’s road to closing the season on a high note and a postseason berth will start on the defensive end, according to the Cougars’ coach.
“That’s what I want us to be known for, to be our personality where we dig in and get angry when someone scores on us,” Dickerson said. “I don’t think we are that team yet. I think we can be, and that’s what I want to see over the remaining games that we have.”
Both teams return to action Friday. Summit hosts MVC-leading South Salem (9-0, 15-4), and Mountain View will travel to face West Salem (7-2, 15-4).
