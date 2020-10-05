PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Storm girls javelin record broken
The first time trials of the fall at Bend's Summit High ended with a record-breaking performance.
Friday evening, with her teammates cheering her on, the Storm's Kohana Nakato broke the school record in the girls javelin with a toss of 148 feet, 6 inches.
“The entire environment was awesome," said Nakato, a senior. "I have been preparing since my sophomore season. Not having a season before this was a bump in the road but it was nice to finally reach my goal."
Nakato broke the previous record of 140-5 held by Haley Smith, a former state champion for the Storm and now a javelin thrower on the Arizona State track and field team. When Nakato was a freshman on the Summit team, she learned much from watching Smith.
"She was so cool," Nakato said. "She was someone I looked up to. I held her record as a goal for me."
Nakato said was able to increase her distance by training hard with weights and watching videos to help improve her technique. Staying motivated was a challenge, she said, but all the work paid off.
Despite the official track and field season not starting until April 19, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit coach Dave Turnbull said he is treating these off-season time trials as if they were official events.
“In the age of COVID, we just have to adapt so kids can be rewarded for their work,” Turnbull said.
By the time the season starts in the spring, Nakato is hoping to add a couple of feet in distance and clear 150 feet, while putting herself in a position to continue throwing in college.
—Brian Rathbone, The Bulletin
