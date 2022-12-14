It might be a tad bit brash, but the mindset in the early stages of the season for the Summit girls basketball team is to dominate.
“We want to win every game,” said Summit coach Lynnette Landis. “We want to have a championship mindset. I think we have that mindset this year. I’m expecting it, and they are expecting it of themselves.”
It took until the third game of the season, after two losses to Class 6A teams, but the dominating performance finally came for Summit.
In Tuesday night’s 70-20 win over South Eugene, the Storm's first victory of the season, all 12 players on the roster got in the game, and all 12 scored. The Storm's 24 first-quarter points was more than the Axe scored all game.
“That was a family win,” Landis said. “After those first two losses we needed a 'W.' We needed it for confidence and for fun. Winning is fun.”
Senior Rose Koehler scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter and senior Sam Coronado reached double-digits with 11 points in the Storm's home opener.
“We seniors are getting sentimental about coming out for our last, first home game,” Koehler said. “But it made the win that much better.”
A dominant season would lead the Storm to their first postseason berth since reaching the 5A play-in round in 2017-18. The 2022-23 season is what the Storm have been building toward.
“For senior players like Sam and Rose, this is their first normal season,” Landis said. “Rose was injured the first year, then we had COVID in the middle of that. I just want them to have fun and be rewarded at the end. There is a different feel this year.”
Koehler has been a varsity player since her freshman season and was named to the Mountain Valley Conference’s first team a season ago.
“It is the Rose factor,” Landis said. “She is very unselfish, she finds her teammates, but still finds a way to get her points. It is a coach’s dream to have a player like that.”
Then add in Coronado, a second-team performer last year, and versatile sophomore Emerson Williams, plus a defensive stopper in sophomore Kalia Durfee, and strong bench players in seniors Aspen Edwards and Shannon MacCallum.
The Storm's depth is drastically different from last year, when there were only eight players on the roster, and some games only six were available to play.
“It is a beautiful thing,” Landis said. “I’m like a kid in the candy store. I have a really strong bench to give my starters a rest. We have all the components to put it together.”
The Storm started the year off with a narrow 63-52 loss to Sheldon, followed by a 40-point loss to South Medford, which could very well be hoisting the championship trophy in a loaded 6A field at the end of the season.
Through the early losses, Summit perhaps learned a thing or two about dominating and the hope is that once 5A Intermountain Conference play starts in January, they will be dishing out dominating performances.
“We learned a lot about mentality,” Koehler said. “It is weird to say that we were proud of the losses, but we are happy that we went out and fought as hard as we could against those teams. In a weird way, it set a tone because we have to come out and fight against good teams. Now we will carry that fight into league play and I think it will work out for us.”
