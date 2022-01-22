It was proven Friday night at the Summit High gym that basketball is indeed a game of runs.
The Summit girls basketball team looked as though it would outlast South Salem. The Storm overcame a double-digit deficit and led by three with a minute left. But the Saxons sprinted ahead, knocking down two 3-pointers in the final 60 seconds including the game winner at the buzzer by Emma Corderoto to stun the Storm 63-60.
“I was proud of our kids,” said Summit coach Lynnette Landis. “They did not give up, or hang their heads. It was a tough loss, they really wanted that one.”
In the first half, South Salem (9-4, 3-1 Mountain Valley Conference) could not miss — especially from deep — hitting six 3 pointers from behind the arc to see a lead swell to as much as 17 in the game's first 16 minutes. But the inexperienced Summit (6-4, 0-2) squad, who replaced six seniors from last year’s squad, would not fold. The Storm methodically chipped away at the Saxons lead and put them in position to pick up its first MVC win of the year.
“We told them just to concentrate on their game,” said Landis. “Because it was still a game. Teams go runs and it was our turn for a run. They didn’t give up and that was really encouraging.”
The Storm used a 20-7 run. The shots that did not fall in the first half started falling for the Storm. Emerson Williams had six points in the second half, Aspen Edwards and Sam Coronadoeach connected from deep, and as a team, the Storm shot 14-of-16 from the free throw line to erase the deficit and take a late lead.
But it was one player who took the game by the reins and carried the Storm to the brink of a double-digit comeback win.
Rose Koehler turned the second half into the Rose Show by scoring the team's first seven points of the third quarter. Then the junior guard was key with helping the Storm climb all the way out of its once 17-point hole, scoring 12 of the team's 19 points in the final quarter.
“She is the type of player who knows what is needed to get done,” said Landis. “She is coming and is going to keep fighting. Rose is really the only one with significant varsity minutes. She has a ton of talent and a great basketball IQ.”
But Koehler was not aware that she had taken over the game. She kept looking at the scoreboard hoping to get back in the game.
“It is hard to think about it while your team is down,” said Koehler, who finished with a game-high 29 points. “It is kind of hitting me now, but in the moment all you are worried about is the win.”
Starting conference play with a pair of narrow losses, Summit will will try and end its two-game slide on Tuesday against West Salem.
“I expect us to continue to win and surprise some teams,” said Landis. “We just have to be a little more discipled with our fouls and our positioning on defense. Shots didn't fall the first half, they did the second half. It was their night tonight, it will be our night next time."
