PREP ALPINE SKIING
Summit girls win team title
ASHLAND — Summit placed first in the girls combined team standings, highlightling Central Oregon performances at the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association alpine state championships, held Thursday and Friday at Mt. Ashland.
The Summit trio of Nicole Fournier, Bridget Lockrem and Zoe Doden posted a two-run time of 5 minutes, 6.66 seconds for first place in the giant slalom. Fournier and Lockrem joined Franny Rogers and Cassidy Ward for a time of 4:30.31 to place second in the slalom.
The Storm's combined time of 9:36.97 topped runner-up Lakeridge (9:38.94) by just under two seconds for the team title.
For more results from the state meet, see Scoreboard on Page A8.
