Friday night’s game between Thurston and Summit was billed as a marquee matchup between two contending teams in Class 5A. By the end, one team looked the part of a contender.
And it was not Thurston.
The Storm rolled the Colts 48-10 in impressive fashion to pick up its first win of the season.
“They say the biggest jump for a team is between the first and second week, and that is what happened for us,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “I think we are good. The nice thing is we got our offense rolling. That's when everything comes together for us, is when our offense and defense is rolling.”
Let's do this@thurstoncoltsfb vs. @Summitstorm_FB minutes away from kickoff.
Both Thurston (0-2 overall) and Summit (1-1) came into the nonleague matchup in the second week of the season having suffered tough losses in their season openers. Thurston lost 38-35 to Wilsonville (another 5A contender), while Summit fell 19-12 on the road against Tualatin (a 6A contender), the team that bounced the Storm from the state quarterfinals last fall.
“We were pretty upset with last week because Tualatin was kind of a revenge game,” said senior wide receiver and safety Ethan Carlson, who scored three touchdowns in the win. “We used that as motivation, and we played great tonight.”
While the Storm offense stumbled out of the gate, with a fumble and blocked punt that led to Thurston taking a 3-0 lead, the Summit defense was as dominant as advertised. It took until just about three minutes left in the first half for Thurston to finally pick up its first first down.
“You get that sense in the game that you are kind of dominating,” said senior lineman Spencer Elliott. “But it's never good enough. You always have more. Giving up first downs isn’t good enough. We keep the same mentality that it's a zero-zero game.”
While Summit did trail for a portion of the first quarter, once Carlson scored his first of three first-half touchdowns, the flood gates opened.
His first touchdown came late in the first quarter when he caught a short pass from senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael and ran it in from 15 yards out. Carmichael and Carlson would connect again in the second quarter on a 35-yard screen pass to take a 14-3 lead.
For the third time in the half, Carlson found the end zone, this time from his safety position on defense when he stepped in front of a Kyle Miller pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Prior to the play, fellow senior safety Charlie Ozolin tipped off Carlson on what might be coming his way.
“He watches a lot more film than I do,” Carlson said. “He tells me to get help over the top for a fade ball. So I was right there. Charlie told me where to go and I was right there to make the pick. And then I ran it back.”
Thurston cut the lead to 11 with its only touchdown drive late in the first half when Will Dau scored on a run from five yards out. But that narrow lead would only last a couple of seconds. On the Storm's second play of the ensuing drive, Carmichael tossed his third touchdown of the first half, finding a wide-open Ozolin for a 65-yard-plus touchdown.
Thurston found no answers to solving the Summit defense or stopping the Summit offense. The Colts were held scoreless the entire second half. Meanwhile, the Storm got a 25-yard touchdown run from senior running back Chip Allers, then junior tight end Charlie Crowell hauled in Carmichael’s fourth touchdown from 30 yards out.
With a statement win in hand, Summit faces two more challenging nonleague games, starting next week with 6A Westview and Wilsonville the following week — both games at home — before starting its Intermountain Conference slate against Ridgeview on Sept. 30.
It is a long season, but Summit can build on a win like the one Friday night.
“Hopefully we don’t get our head over our shoulders too much,” Spencer said. “I know we can play; I believe in every single one of these guys. A win like this, a dominant win like this, feels really, really nice.”
