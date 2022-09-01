It would be oh so easy to pencil in Summit football to make another deep playoff run, on the heels of a state quarterfinal appearance last season and a move from Class 6A to 5A.
As easy as it might be, Summit coach Corben Hyatt would prefer it were the other way around.
“I’d rather be flying under the radar than have a target on our back,” Hyatt said.
But flying under the radar is not possible for the 2022 Storm.
Summit has talent, depth and experience working in its favor entering the season opener Friday night on the road against Tualatin — the same team that ousted the Storm 42-13 in the Class 6A quarterfinals a year ago.
“It was good to play in a game like that and take a loss on the chin like that,” said Summit senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael. “We have 18 guys (returning) start in that game, it was good to get that experience.”
Friday night might have been a preview for another November clash in the playoffs between the Timberwolves and the Storm, but instead, it is just a nonleague game against two of the state's promising 6A and 5A programs.
Summit and the rest of the Bend schools (Bend High, Mountain View and Caldera) are back competing at the 5A level — a move that only widens the target on the Storm's back.
Unlike this time a year ago, Summit is squarely on the radar as one of the state's elite teams. Last fall few folks, if any, forecasted a run to playoffs, let alone an extended one.
Even though the Storm must replace the Mountain Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in Jack Clemans and first-team all-MVC defensive back Joe Schutz and several other key pieces from one of the state’s top defenses, the roster turnover is minimal.
“I think if we keep working hard we can still have a great defense,” said senior linebacker Chip Allers. “I think anyone on this team can go out and accomplish their job.”
Summit is loaded with experienced players. The Storm returns a three-year starting quarterback in Carmichael, a defensive player of the year candidate in Allers, four of the five starting offensive linemen, a slew of skill players and a stout defensive line that other coaches around the state pleaded with Hyatt to leave at home.
“Our defensive line is now our strength,” Hyatt said. “Our strength last year I would have said going into the season was our secondary.”
But Hyatt is wary that looking at the previous year and buying into the hype before the season starts can be trouble for a team that is unlikely to surprise opponents.
“Last year’s team was a team that could get punched in the mouth and they would respond,” Hyatt said. “A lot of (this year’s team) was a part of that, but will they be the same type of team? We have challenged them to find what their identity is.”
That message has not been lost on the players.
“This year we haven’t done anything yet,” Carmichael said. “The only way we are going to make it to the end is if we play and win all our games. That is what we are focused on right now.”
Other Central Oregon high school football games Friday include Canby at Mountain View, Hood River Valley at Redmond, Ridgeview at Springfield, Crook County at Philomath, Madras at Sweet Home, Sisters at Burns, La Pine at Corbett, Weston-McEwen at Culver and Glendale at Gilchrist.
Bend's newest high school, Caldera, will make its varsity football debut Friday night when it hosts Pendleton at the Wolfpack's sparkling new stadium and turf field. Caldera played a JV season last year as the school included just freshmen and sophomores. This year Caldera includes freshmen, sophomores and juniors, but no seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.