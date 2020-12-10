Summit High’s Chip Allers will start the new year competing in the home stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.
The sophomore tight end and linebacker was selected by MVP 7-on-7 — a Eugene-based 7-on-7 football team with players throughout Oregon — to compete in the Pylon 7-on-7 All-American Invitational in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 8-10.
Allers is one of the youngest players on the Oregon team of 20 to receive an invitation.
“It felt good, there are only two sophomores,” Allers said. “It felt good knowing that I would get a head start before my junior year.”
Getting the invitation did not come as a surprise to the 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound sophomore. He has been weight-training in his garage during the pandemic to keep his weight up, and training with the MVP team to hone his skills.
“It was exciting that my hard work is paying off and starting to get recognition,” he said.
Despite having his sophomore high school football season pushed to a late-February start due to the pandemic, Aller has started generating some recruiting buzz.
College Football Today & ESPN Plus named him as one of the top 25 tight end prospects for the class of 2023, and Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor at 247 Sports, has Allers as a “Name to Know” of 2023 football prospects in Northern California and the Northwest.
And Aller has impressed his 7-on-7 coaches, enough so to earn a spot in Texas.
“Chip is probably one of our most talented underclassmen we have,” said Lavasier Tuinei, coach of MVP and a former wide receiver for the Chip Kelly-era Oregon Ducks. “We wanted to give him the opportunity to compete with the best. There are going to be a lot of top players and we just want to give our kids the chance to compete.
“He has great size, and great vertical for his size. We are trying to get him faster and fix a few details. When you talk about a kid with a lot of potential, he is right up there.”
The 16-team tournament will be played over three days at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, and will boast some of the top college football prospects.
Playing against teams with four- and five-star college prospects is what Allers is most excited about for the trip to Dallas, and he isn’t too worried about being one one of the younger players in the tournament.
“Usually we are only playing against teams from Oregon and California,” Allers said.
“I can compete despite my age. I haven’t had as much experience. Regardless, I think I should be able to compete with my size and speed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.