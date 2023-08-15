Gone is the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, the state’s Defensive Player of the Year and seven all-state players from Summit's 2022 Class 5A state championship team.
Surely, it would be a near impossible task to replace a slew of impact players on both sides of the ball in one offseason and contend for another title?
“Bottom line, I think talent-wise, we are probably deeper than last year’s team,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt, last year’s 5A Coach of the Year.
After the season the Storm had last year, that is saying something.
In their return to the 5A ranks and coming off a state quarterfinal appearance in 2021, the Storm entered last season as one of the favorites to win the state title, and they did just that. Summit did not lose to a single 5A opponent (its only loss came in the season opener against 6A Tualatin) and rolled off 12 consecutive wins, beating Wilsonville 35-28 to claim the program’s second state title.
Early Monday morning, and then again in the evening, the Storm returned to the practice field for the first day of tryouts to start another journey that they are hoping lasts through Thanksgiving.
“The squad looks like it is coming together nicely,” said senior running back Sam Stephens, who had 19 touchdowns last fall. “We are looking to reload this year.”
On the offensive side, the Storm will have to replace outgoing quarterback Hogan Carmichael (now at the University of Idaho), who passed and ran for a combined 41 touchdowns last fall and was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Also gone are his trusty wideouts Ethan Carlson and Charlie Ozolin, who were both named to the all-state first team. On the offensive line, the Storm lost two first-team all-state players in Spencer Elliott and Carter Nelson.
And on the defense, Chip Allers (now playing at Oregon), Ozolin, Nelson and Elliott (Defensive Player of the Year now at Portland State) were all on the state's first-team.
But despite all the talent that has left, players believe there has been just as much talent waiting in the wings.
“Being out in Central Oregon we often get overlooked,” said senior tight end Charlie Crowell, who is committed to play at Arizona next fall. “I think we replaced our talent. I don’t see any holes on the team.”
Stephens and Crowell each played prominent roles on last year’s state title team, as did returning offensive linemen Zach High and Braden Bailey, and wideout Tadgh Brown. Wideout Paxon Kettering is expected to hold down one of the receiver spots opened up by the departure of Ozolin and Carlson.
The "transfer portal" was also kind to the Storm this offseason. With the quarterback position still up in the air, Jimmy Hughes, a transfer from San Marin High in Novato, California, has joined the squad this year. Hughes led San Marin to the California Interscholastic Federation 4A state title last fall.
“He zips that ball,” Crowell said. “He looks a lot like Hogan (Carmichael). He can be special.”
With so many new faces in the huddle, building relationships on and off the field will be key to the Storm’s success this season, Stephens said.
“Having team dinners and hanging out off the field played a big role in our team’s success last year,” Stephens said. “And I think it will play a big role again this year.”
While the talent might be on par with last year's team, the experience is less. Last year, the roles on the team were pretty well established with mostly returning starters. This year will be a slightly different story.
While this year’s squad might not have a ton of starts under its belt, many players saw plenty of minutes because Summit was playing in a lot of blowout games.
“Last year was such an experienced team. This year’s team, we are deeper, but experience-wise, we have less of that,” Hyatt said. “We lost a lot of starters but (who we have returning) were playing significant minutes during the games last year. We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football.”
The Storm will certainly be put to the test in their nonleague schedule, as three of their first four games are on the road. Summit will open with a home game against Tualatin, which advanced to the 6A state semifinals last year, then will travel for matchups against Thurston, Sherwood and Wilsonville.
Summit beat both Thurston and Wilsonville twice last year, including a win against the Colts in the state semifinals and a victory over the Wildcats in the state title game.
“When you beat a time like that twice, they are going to be out for revenge,” Hyatt said. “We are playing playoff football from day one. That is the nice thing though, because it sets the tone at practice.”
