Chip Allers remembers a meeting from before the season even started when assistant coach Elvis Akpla asked the Summit players to raise their hands if they had ever played in a playoff game.
It was an awkward scene, the Storm junior running back and defensive lineman recalled, when the room was silent and no one raised their hands.
Friday night after a 37-19 win over No. 11 Roseburg in the second round of the Class 6A state football playoffs at Summit High School, those Storm players who could not raise their hands are now 2-0 in playoff games.
“To look back on that after this win is an amazing feeling,” said Allers, who delivered body blows running the ball and scored the game-sealing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
No. 6 Summit (9-2) will travel to play at No. 3 Tualatin (10-1) in the 6A quarterfinals next Friday.
It was a gutsy win for the Storm, and showed just how far the team has come since its first game of the season. The same Roseburg team defeated Summit 23-7 on Sept. 4 and kept the Summit offense out of the end zone for the entire game when the only score came from the Storm defense.
Ten weeks later, it took fewer than five plays for the Storm to score. A 90-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Hogan Carmichael to junior wideout Lucas Steffen on the opening drive set the table for the Summit offense to score its third-most points of the season in a revenge win over Roseburg (9-2).
Summit led 10-6 at halftime then scored 27 of its 37 points after halftime.
Carmichael passed for two scores and ran for another.
With Summit clinging to a 24-19 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, senior tight end Grant Smith rushed for a crucial touchdown to extend the Storm lead to 31-19 before Allers closed the game with a short touchdown run with about two minutes left in the game.
“We knew what we were walking into,” said the 6-foot-5-inch Carmichael, who deftly avoided tackles on his 60-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. “We knew where we could get them and we got them. We just went out there and did what we knew we could do.”
Added Summit coach Corben Hyatt: “Roseburg has big, physical offensive and defensive lines and we won the line tonight, and that is what wins ball games.”
But the win came with a price. In the first half the Summit defense that has been so strong all season long lost two key players in its secondary. Seniors Ben Woodward and Joe Schutz exited the game with injuries and would not return. Woodward had his arm in a sling and Schutz was on crutches for the second half.
Replacing the starters in the secondary were juniors Sam Cross and Ethan Carlson. The Summit defense hardly skipped a beat, giving up just 13 points to a lethal Roseburg offense in the second half.
“(Cross and Carlson) had to fill in for Joe and Ben and did an amazing job,” Hyatt said. “I went in at halftime and said that we lost some dudes, and that we needed people to step up and fill those roles.”
Summit is now one of eight remaining teams in the 6A playoffs, a spot that few would have thought the Storm could reach at the beginning of the season.
“If you asked everyone around the state if Summit was playing in the quarterfinals this year, they all would have said you are crazy,” Carmichael said. “But look at us now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.