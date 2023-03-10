CORVALLIS — For the second straight year, Summit came up one win short of its first boys basketball state championship.
The top-seeded Storm fell to No. 3 Wilsonville 43-36 Friday night at Gill Coliseum in the 5A state title game. The Wildcats repeated as state champions, winning their sixth total and fifth since 2016.
“It was two really good teams. Defensively, (Wilsonville) did what they do really well,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “We didn’t get any easy transition points, we didn’t force enough turnovers. We were constantly going against a set defense.”
In the games leading up to the championship, the two teams could not have had more different styles of play. Summit averaged 77 points per game in wins over North Eugene and Redmond, while Wilsonville held Woodburn and Crescent Valley to an average of 25 points.
In the end, it was defense that prevailed.
“Their defense was so hard to score on,” said junior Pearson Carmichael. “I don’t know if there was much else we could do. They are just such a great team.”
Wilsonville (24-5) was well aware of what the Storm (21-6) could do on the offensive end of the court. But the Wildcats executed their game plan to near perfection. Entering the championship game, the Storm hadn’t scored fewer than 57 points in a game all season.
The Wildcats knew they had to stop Carmichael, who scored 30 points in Summit’s semifinal win over Redmond. They held him to just 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
“He is so good. We were so worried about him because he can shoot 3s, he goes left, he goes right, he O-boards,” said Wilsonville coach Chris Roche about Carmichael. “He can do everything, so we had to watch him.
“Meanwhile, they’ve got (Mac) Bledsoe and (Hogan) Carmichael and (Collin) Moore,” Roche added. “There’s all these talented guys around him, so it’s very tough. I just thought our competitive spirit was through the roof today, and it was from the opening tip to the final buzzer. And that’s the only way we can compete with them.”
The first five minutes of the game looked as though it would go the way of the Storm when they jumped out to an early 10-4 lead, with Moore scoring six points in the first couple of minutes.
But Summit did not score again until there was just over three minutes left in the first half. Meanwhile, Wilsonville went on a 13-0 run to take control of the game.
“They pressure hard, they are really aggressive,” Moore said. “They’ve played with each other for so long, they understand their scheme, and are greatly coached. They were just a great team. It wasn’t one thing they did.”
In all three of its tournament games, Wilsonville made even the smallest of leads seem like a mountain to climb. But even when the Storm fell behind 17-10, they were able to claw their way back into the game.
“I was proud of the way they fought and the way they competed, even though it wasn’t easy,” Frazier said. “It would have been easy just to get frustrated. They stayed mentally locked in and fought to the end. As a coach that is all that we can hope for is that our kids at this point of the year, would never give up.”
Summit eventually came all the way back to take its first lead since the first quarter when Moore scored in transition to make it 30-29 in the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. But from there on out, the Wildcats outscored the Storm 14-7 to claim yet another state title.
Wilsonville hit four 3-pointers, while the Storm missed all nine of their attempts from deep.
Wilsonville’s Emmitt Fee was named the Moda Health Player of the Game. He scored just four points, but grabbed 10 rebounds (five on the offensive end). Kallen Gutridge led the game with 17 points and had four steals.
Pearson Carmichael, Summit’s Player of the Game, finished with 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Moore had 16 points and three assists.
Carmichael, Moore and Gutridge were named to the all-tournament first team, joined by Redmond’s Evan Otten and Crescent Valley’s Adam Temesgen. Carmichael and Otten were unanimous selections by the coaches.
For the second consecutive season, tears started flowing before the final buzzer, as the Storm had to sit for the post-game ceremonies and watch another team celebrate achieving a goal they had worked so hard for.
But ultimately, in the locker room, it wasn’t difficult to look back fondly on the past four months on what Summit accomplished.
“This season was an unbelievable success,” Frazier said. “The amount of time and effort they put into having the opportunity to compete for a state championship is unreal. Secondly, we are lucky as a coaching staff to be able to work with them. For us as a staff, we are lucky to coach them every day.”
