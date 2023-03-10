CORVALLIS — For the second straight year, Summit came up one win short of its first boys basketball state championship.

The top-seeded Storm fell to No. 3 Wilsonville 43-36 Friday night at Gill Coliseum in the 5A state title game. The Wildcats repeated as state champions, winning their sixth total and fifth since 2016.

