PORTLAND — The scoring runs that Summit often went on throughout the course of a winning streak that started last season just never came Saturday. And each time the Storm looked as though they had a scoring outburst brewing, Tualatin would respond with a bigger run of its own.
When the seconds ticked down and the final horn sounded, the scoreboard read 67-49 in favor of Tualatin. The Timberwolves went home with a first-place blue 6A trophy, while the Storm will return to Bend with a silver one.
“We had no regrets,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “To win that type of game you have you have to have a few things go your way. I felt like every time we had a chance to answer and close the gap, Tualatin answered.”
Tualatin led 8-7 with a couple minutes left in the first quarter and never looked back, often playing with a double-digit edge. Noah Ogoli had 24 points and nine rebounds while Josiah Lake had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves in the win.
As a team, Tualatin outrebounded Summit 43-24.
“They were all composed,” said senior Caden Harris, who led Summit with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He was named the Moda Health Player of the Game. “They pushed the pace and put a lot of pressure on us which we weren’t used to,” he said.
The aftermath of the game was a bleak scene as the Storm, which had given the tournament a true March Madness moment with a buzzer beater in its quarterfinal game against Roosevelt. On Saturday, the Storm received the second-place title while on the other half of the court, Tualatin celebrated its state title.
“I’m really sad but proud,” said senior Truman Teuber. “It has been a great year, going 27 and one is not something everyone can accomplish. I’m proud of every single one of the guys in that locker room. I love them all.”
For four years the Summit basketball team has been building toward a championship-caliber season. When the seniors were freshmen, they missed the playoffs. As sophomores they gave the state’s No. 1 seed all it could handle before COVID-19 rocked high school basketball for over a year.
Then this season they started winning and did not stop winning until Saturday evening.
The Storm won its first 27 games (36 going back to last year’s spring season), captured a Mountain Valley Conference title and perhaps just as impressive, put Bend on the high school basketball map that is dominated by the Portland-Metro area.
“Nobody thought that would be here,” said Harris. “All of us should be really proud of what we accomplished.”
Try as they may, it is not easy to look on the bright side when the ultimate goal was oh so close to achieving.
“You realize that the bright side is you wish that you would have won the state championship,” said senior Julian Mora. “We heard all the hate about Central Oregon not being able to make it here. So making it to the state title is still really special. I hope people realize that we can hoop out in Central Oregon.”
For four years, the eight seniors — Mora, Teuber, Harris, Carson Cox, Shane Arnold, Sam Renner, Matt Caylor and Ben Woodward — put equity into a program and took it further than any Summit program had gone before.
The team may look vastly different than the one that has put on the green and white uniforms that the previous years, but the impact of this group will be felt years down the road.
“It’s been so much fun to see them grow up from little kids into mature young men that my personal kids see as their heroes and look up to,” said Frazier. “Their work ethic is second-to-none. I’ve never been around a group of kids that were so committed to self improvement. They will certainly be missed but their legacy that they leave behind won’t be forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.