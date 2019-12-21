There were two points of emphasis in the week of practice leading up Summit’s girls basketball clash with Sandy: improve the help-side defense and convert the easy chances at the basket.

The Storm checked off both boxes in their 62-26 rout of the Pioneers Saturday afternoon for their third win of the season.

“We’ve had a hard time finishing,” said Summit coach Lynnette Landis after the home-court win. “We get great looks, we get to the basket, but sometimes with the pressure, we have a hard time finishing.

“Defense has really been our focus this season,” Landis added. “We have some new players to the program so they are still learning the system. This was a great game for us to really work on that.”

The Storm defense swarmed the Pioneers (2-4) from the opening tip, surrendering just three points in the first half. Whenever a Pioneer player drove into the lane, she was met by multiple Summit defenders. Active hands in the passing lanes created multiple turnovers, giving Summit (3-1) several transition opportunities.

“We’ve been working on the help-side defense all week,” said senior Rachel Dairy, who led the Storm with 17 points and made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts. “Having the help-side defense really helped us keep them to three points (in the first half). I was in foul trouble so I was on the bench, but I could see the help side was there, no one could get into the key without being stopped.”

Dairy and junior Healy Bledsoe, who both stand a team-tallest 5 feet 11, feasted down low in the first half. The pair combined to score 18 points in the half to help Summit build a 29-point lead going into halftime.

“Rachel got in the zone, she was finishing everything around the basket,” Landis said. “When you have a big that can finish it really opens up the game for everyone else.”

Bledsoe finished with nine points, junior Delaney Tol made two 3s and finished with 16 points, junior Gabrielle Jansen pitched in five, freshman Madeline Gardner scored six in the fourth quarter, and juniors Hope Neibauer and Morgan Hansen each scored four for the Storm.

“Everyone was able to score and everyone was able to get in,” Dairy said. “We just played together. Even the freshmen that came in played their part.”

Summit now has a six-day break before playing in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, a tournament staged in Bend in which the Storm won all three of its games last season.

Summit will play North Eugene, Willamette and Grants Pass during the three-day tournament that starts Friday.

“We try to schedule the tournament to have some challenges in it to help us get ready for our conference, which is a really tough conference,” Landis said. “We are 3-1 right now. Our goal is to be 6-1 heading into January.”