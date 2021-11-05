Once the playoffs start, winning does not need to be flashy to advance to the next round.
The No. 6 Summit football team controlled the clock offensively and kept No. 27 South Medford off the scoreboard to advance in the Class 6A playoffs with a 21-0 win Friday night at Summit High School. The victory sets up a second-round game against No. 11 Roseburg, a rematch of the season opener, next Friday at Summit.
By pitching a shutout, Summit has now allowed seven points or fewer seven times this season.
“I have never been this happy in my life, this is a new high,” said Storm junior defensive back Charlie Ozolin, who had a crucial pass breakup in the first half and interception in the second half. “We just all work together so well. There are no individuals on this defense, we are playing as a team. And it is beautiful.”
Despite South Medford finding success moving the ball, once the Panthers got inside the 30-yard line, the Summit defense bowed up and did not allow them to cross the goal line.
“The important thing was to not quit on the next play,” said senior linebacker Jack Clemans. “We just had to get to the next play, keep working and shut them down. That was the main thing. We never gave up on our drives and I thought that showed a lot of determination from our team."
The victory marks the first time that Summit has won a playoff game since joining the 6A ranks. Now the Storm get to host another playoff game next Friday.
“This is what we wanted,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “That was a great team win across the board. The defense pitching the shutout against a team that scores a lot of points, that is just awesome.”
The Storm scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives. Using a blend of wide-receiver screens to the outside, and runs up the middle, the Summit offense matriculated the ball down the field. Sophomore running back Sam Stephens was first to score on a short touchdown run.
Then junior quarterback Hogan Carmichael found Clemans, also a running back, on a third down for what would end up being the offense’s final score of the game.
To start the second half, Summit, leading 14-0, drove deep into South Medford territory, but the drive would ultimately end in a turnover. However, the damage was done. The Storm were able to take nearly nine minutes off the clock on the drive.
“They are a good offense so for us to be able to control the clock is huge,” Hyatt said. “We know we have a good defense so if we are able to control things, we feel pretty good.”
Summit got its third touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter when Clemans blocked a punt and Grant Smith plucked the ball out of the air and returned it for a touchdown to put the game out of reach with a 21-0 lead.
Next Friday offers a chance at revenge for the Storm, as Roseburg handed Summit a 23-7 loss in the first game of the season.
“After that first game of the season we have had this fire down low, and we are trying to get them back this time,” Ozolin said. “That is our only goal right now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.