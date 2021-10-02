For roughly 4,999.9 meters of the 5,000-meter race at Bend's Rockridge Park, Summit’s Maggie Williams and Ella Thorsett were attached at the hip.
But as the two runners rounded the turn for the final 20 meters, Thorsett just barely overtook Williams to win the Oxford Classic in a time of 18 minutes, 25.25 seconds, with Williams a tick behind, finishing in 18:25.93 late Saturday morning.
“With a race like this taking risks is something you can do,” said Thorsett, who transferred to Summit from Sisters this fall. “Pushing it is so much easier than when you are running alone.”
Sticking close to one another was the strategy for Thorsett and Williams in order to see how fast they could push each other in the annual Central Oregon race.
“Our plan was to stick together, working with each other and leaving it to the final mile to determine it,” Williams said.
It was a dominant performance for the state’s dominant cross-country team. Even with several of its top runners not racing Saturday, the Summit girls still had six runners — Payton Finney (third, 19:11.12) Ashley Boone (fourth, 19:11.47) Jorun Downing (sixth, 19:31.44) and Camille Broadbent (eighth, 19:36.13) — finish in the top 10.
Summit easily won the team competition with a score of 16. Hermiston finished second (59), Ashland took third (76) and Bend High was fourth (116).
It was a sweep for Summit as the boys team also claimed the team title. The Storm narrowly beat South Medford 40-41, with the top of the race determining which team would win.
Much like the girls race, it was a two-runner race with Grady Mylander of Idaho’s Nampa Christian and South Medford’s Michael Maiorano leading the pack. Maiorano was leading most of the race until Mylander blew by him to win in a time of 15:24.4, less than two seconds ahead of Maiorano.
The Storm had three runners finish in the top 10, with Jackson Keefer leading the way with a third-place finish in 16:00.6, followed by Mason Kissell (sixth, 16:14.3) and John Deavers (ninth, 16:49.0). Deavers narrowly beat South Medford’s Chase Wallace (16:50.3) to help the Storm secure the win.
Ridgeview’s Finn Anspach finished fifth in 16:09.0, and Mountain View's Kyle Swenson was eighth in 16:44.9. Swenson helped lead the Cougars to a third-place team finish (86 points). Bend High took fourth (141).
It has been a solid season so far for Anspach, who now has three top-five placings in races this fall, including a second-place at the Northwest Classic XC on Sept. 18 in Eugene.
“I opened up really well at Northwest Classic, now I am trying to replicate that and get better every week,” Anspach said. “That way I’ll be ready once districts and state come around.”
