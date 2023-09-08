Winning one state title is hard enough, and repeating is even more daunting. This fall the Summit girls cross-country team will go for its 15th consecutive state title.

With five of its top six finishers from last year’s championship team having graduated and underclassmen taking over the reins of the program, winning a 15th straight team title might be the Storm’s biggest challenge yet.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

