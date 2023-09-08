Winning one state title is hard enough, and repeating is even more daunting. This fall the Summit girls cross-country team will go for its 15th consecutive state title.
With five of its top six finishers from last year’s championship team having graduated and underclassmen taking over the reins of the program, winning a 15th straight team title might be the Storm’s biggest challenge yet.
“It certainly won’t be easy,” said Summit cross-country coach Kari Strang. “There is some really strong competition in 5A. I think this is going to be one of our hardest years yet to repeat.”
Barrett Justema, Ella Thorsett, Camille Broadbent, Claire McDonald and Payton McCarthy — mainstays over the past four years who all finished in the top 16 at the Class 5A state meet last November — have all graduated.
But sophomores Taylin Bowen and Skye Knox — who were two of the seven runners when Summit claimed its 14th consecutive state title last fall — are ready to take on the challenge to keep the championship streak alive.
“There is a lot of pressure being on the Summit girls cross-country team,” said Bowen, who finished 15th at the state meet as a freshman. “But I think the girls are ready to prepare for that. It is something we talk about and we think it is a realistic goal. So we are preparing for that.”
“After learning so much last year as a freshman it is fun to share what we learned from the seniors last year,” added Skye Knox, who placed 25th at state as a freshman.
The state title streak that is as old as many of the runners on the team only happens because a team is able to replenish the well of talent year after year. As usual, strong runners are waiting in the wings for the Storm this fall.
Strang called Eva Dicharry and Sophia Capozzi, also sophomores, “unsung heroes” on last year’s team when they filled into varsity races as freshman.
“It has been fun to see them commit to this,” Strang said. “We have these sophomores, which are still really young in this, but they benefited from having that varsity experience and mentorship. They have seen the history and the culture within Summit. I think they appreciate that and they also care about making it their own and leaving their own mark and making it that much better.”
While the Storm are still over a week away from their first meet of the season at the Caldera Wolfpack XC 5K on Sept. 16, the mindset is not thinking about the state title streak, but keeping the sport fun.
“It is an assumed part of our culture and sure it gets mentioned, but mostly by the kids and not by coaches,” Strang said of the unprecedented run of state championships. “I think because of that always being an undercurrent, we have to focus that much more on the other aspects of the program that make us special. We are really after a life-long love of activity and hopefully life-long love of running.”
The Summit boys team should also be in the hunt for its first state title since 2015. Fresh off a third-place finish last fall the Storm return five of their seven runners from last year’s team, including top finishers in senior Noah Laughlin-Hall (13th at state) and junior Hayden Boaz (12th at state).
“They have been passionate and committed since Day 1,” Strang said. “They have been really smart about their progression and how they have approached things. It is going to be fun to see how that dedication and hard work pay off this season.”
Laughlin-Hall, the Intermountain Conference individual champion last fall, has upped his off-season training heading into his final season.
He said that last summer he was logging about 20 to 30 miles each week getting ready for the season. This year he has doubled his mileage to 60 miles a week.
“I didn’t know much about training last year,” Laughlin-Hall said. “Watching all the other distance runners in high school that were super good was really motivating.”
