Longtime Summit High coach Carol McLatchie was recognized as national high school girls cross-country coach of the year for 2018 last week at the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association convention in Orlando, Florida.

The award was announced earlier this year and was presented Thursday during the convention.

McLatchie, who coaches alongside her husband, Jim, guided Summit to victories in the 2018 Mountain Valley Conference district and OSAA Class 6A state championships. Her team then placed first at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho and capped the year by becoming the first West Coast girls program ever to win the Nike Cross National Finals, which were staged in Portland.

Also honored at the USTFCCCA convention was boys cross-country coach of the year Mark Stenbeck of Dakota Ridge High School in Colorado.

