When he steps on the scale, it might read just 140 pounds. But when Sam Stephens steps on the football field, Summit’s junior running back plays so much bigger than his slight stature.

On a rainy Friday night matchup between the final two unbeaten teams in the Intermountain Conference, Stephens scored four touchdowns and carried the ball 30 times for 265 yards to help the Storm fend off upset-minded Mountain View 49-23 to claim a share of the IMC title.

