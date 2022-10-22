When he steps on the scale, it might read just 140 pounds. But when Sam Stephens steps on the football field, Summit’s junior running back plays so much bigger than his slight stature.
On a rainy Friday night matchup between the final two unbeaten teams in the Intermountain Conference, Stephens scored four touchdowns and carried the ball 30 times for 265 yards to help the Storm fend off upset-minded Mountain View 49-23 to claim a share of the IMC title.
“He thinks he is 250 (pounds),” said Summit head coach Corben Hyatt. “Hands down, the game balls go to our offensive line and Sam Stephens.”
The Storm (7-1, 4-0 IMC) found a new way to win against the Cougars (5-3, 3-1), Hyatt said. They have won with a swarming defensive effort and they have won with a lethal passing attack. But Friday night was the first time the Storm’s rushing attack asserted itself for four quarters to claim the program’s third conference title, and first since 2016.
“I didn’t want to let my teammates down,” said Stephens, who had touchdown runs of 1, 16, 10 and 12 yards. “My O-line was blocking as hard as they could for me, I’m going to run as hard as I can for them. It is pretty easy when my O-line is giving me huge holes to run through. I had a couple walk-in touchdowns. I didn’t have to do too much.”
Aside from two turnovers, Summit’s offense had little trouble moving the ball, amassing more than 500 yards of offense and scoring seven touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael ran for a touchdown and threw two TD passes, one to senior wideout Charlie Ozolin and another to senior wideout Ethan Carlson.
Stephens credited the Summit passing attack to making life a little easier for the rushing attack to thrive. “The threat of our passing offense is what made our run game so effective,” he said. “If you try to stop the pass, we will run it down your throat.”
While the final score might suggest a lopsided game, the Cougars — with one senior starting on defense and two on offense — were pesky. Each time it looked like the Storm would pull away in the first three quarters, Mountain View would respond.
“I was proud of the kids’ effort, and I thought that our coaches put together a good game plan,” said Mountain View head coach Brian Crum. “We had some missed opportunities and left some points on the field. I thought we showed our youth towards the end. And Summit is good, there is no doubt about it. They have a lot of firepower.”
In the second quarter, Mountain View’s junior defensive back Kanden Alayan picked off Carmichael and returned it for a touchdown to cut the Summit lead to 13-10. In the final minutes of the first half, junior quarterback Connor Crum connected with senior wideout Greyson Harms to keep the Cougars within 12 at the half.
“They were a tough team, they battled and they were gritty,” Hyatt said of Mountain View. “I like being challenged like this. I think between us, Bend and Mountain View, all three of us are going to be tough outs in the playoffs.”
Mountain View again would make things interesting going into the fourth quarter when sophomore Jack Foley hauled in a jump ball from Crum to again cut the lead to 12.
“We treated this week as a test to see how good we can be,” Brian Crum said. “Other teams have laid down against them, but we didn’t. I told (the team) after the game to get their heads up because we gave them a game.”
But in the fourth quarter, it was too much Stephens. The Summit defense — which forced two interceptions — also tightened its grip to pull away for the team’s seventh straight victory.
Mountain View faces another tough test next week against rival Bend High in the final game of the regular season, which will determine who finishes second in the conference.
The Storm, who claim the city title with the win, can win the IMC outright next week with a victory over Caldera. Summit’s first playoff game would be Nov. 4.
“It was good to get the league championship,” Stephens said. “It is first step to getting a state championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.