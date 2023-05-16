Zoe Garcia finished second as an individual, leading Summit girls golf to a Class 5A team state championship Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Garcia, a senior, finished at 9-over-par (74-79—153) over the two-day tournament. North Eugene’s Francesca Tomp won the title with a 7-over 75-76—151.
Summit finished with a two-day total of 679, ahead of second-place Wilsonville (691) and third-place La Salle Prep (772). Redmond finished fifth (819).
Summit coach Dan Murnan said it was a long, hot day in Banks, near Hillsboro, with temperatures reaching into the 90s.
“Wilsonville is a really good team, so they were great competition,” Murnan said. “It really came down to the last couple holes. Zoe, our leader, was struggling mid-round, and then she made two birdies in the last four holes to shoot 79. She made the turn at 40, but she really pulled it together. She never gives up and she always finds a way.”
Caldera’s Anna Latimer finished sixth (79-86—165) and Bend High’s Makai Kalberg was seventh (89-77—166). Summit’s Saylor Gillet finished tied for eighth (82-85—167).
Summit’s Jada Richwine finished 11th (83-91—174) and Redmond’s Elizabeth Richardson was 12th (93-83—176). Summit senior Bridget McQueen shot an 87, breaking 90 for the first time to finish in 17th.
“I’m really proud because they all grinded it out all the way till the end,” Murnan said.
Crook County girls are state champs
The Crook County girls won the team title at the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis on Tuesday.
The Cowgirls finished with 705 strokes, followed by second-place Dufur (720) and third-place Marist (742).
La Pine finished fourth with 750.
Ava Austria of Catlin Gabel won the individual title, finishing with a 3-over par 145 after shooting a 1-under 70 on Tuesday.
La Pine’s Kylee Smith finished seventh at 8-over with a 79 on Tuesday for a total of 162. Her teammate Hailey Smith was right behind her in eighth with an 88-80—168.
Merritt O’Gorman was the top golfer for Crook County, placing 10th with a 92-77—169. Cowgirl McKenzie Jonas finished tied for 11th (87-88—175).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.