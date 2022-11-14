The Summit boys water polo team celebrates after winning the Class 5A state title at the Oregon High School Water Polo Championships on Saturday in Corvallis. The Storm beat Hood River Valley 10-5 to claim its first state title since 2014.
Not even lack of regular pool access or practicing in an outdoor pond could slow down the Summit boys water polo team this fall.
The Storm won the Oregon High School 5A state championship Saturday evening in Corvallis with a 10-5 win over Central Conference foe Hood River Valley to capture their first state title since 2014.
“It was exactly what we were hoping for,” said Storm coach Madison Berggren. “The boys were fired up after their win over Hood River in the league championship. That was the team we wanted to beat.”
With limited time available at the six-lane pool at Bend's Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, the Storm threw on wetsuits for extra practice time at an outdoor pond at senior Eric Verheyden's house.
“It was a part of our successful season,” Berggren said. “What it showed was that we could go through adversity. They were so prepared, so focused, they have earned every win and every recognition.”
And through the adversity, Summit prevailed to capture the Central Conference and the 5A state title. Through the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matches, Summit outscored its opponents 45-7.
“Something that we have worked on all year is being able to put our foot down on the gas no matter who we are playing, always playing to our high level of water polo,” Berggren said. “We wanted to challenge others to play to our level. They challenged every team to play up at our level.”
In the championship match against the Eagles Saturday evening at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, the Storm got five goals from senior Ryder Cook. Senior Lars Heraeus and Verheyden found the back of the net twice, and senior Thayer Collins scored once in the winning effort.
Cook, Collings, Verheyden and senior goalkeeper Soren Chopra were all named to the state tournament’s first team. Cook, who scored 10 times in Summit’s 16-1 semifinal win Friday against Hillsboro, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“He stayed so composed in moments where people would get frustrated, and he was able to rise above and play his game,” Berggren said. “I’m so glad he got to end with a state championship to end his high school career.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.