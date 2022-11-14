Summit water polo

The Summit boys water polo team celebrates after winning the Class 5A state title at the Oregon High School Water Polo Championships on Saturday in Corvallis. The Storm beat Hood River Valley 10-5 to claim its first state title since 2014. 

 Submitted photo

Not even lack of regular pool access or practicing in an outdoor pond could slow down the Summit boys water polo team this fall.

The Storm won the Oregon High School 5A state championship Saturday evening in Corvallis with a 10-5 win over Central Conference foe Hood River Valley to capture their first state title since 2014.

