Twenty minutes into Thursday’s Intermountain Conference matchup against Bend High, the Summit boys soccer team found itself in a rare situation, one it had only been in once before in the past two seasons: playing from behind.
The Storm never trailed at any point during last season’s state title run. Outside of their 2-1 season-opening loss to Lincoln, they also have never trailed at any other point this season.
So, falling behind after giving up an own goal to the Lava Bears presented a new test.
“That was probably the biggest growth period,” said Summit coach Joe LoCascio. “Getting scored on and being able to go right back to playing. To trail, keep our heads up and get back to playing is what it is all about.”
Playing from behind, however, would be short-lived, as Summit (7-1-1, 4-0 IMC) scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the first half, and once more in the closing minutes to earn a hard-fought win 3-1 over Bend (4-3-1, 2-1-1), for its sixth win in a row.
“We didn’t start out the strongest,” said Summit senior Aidan MacLennan, who scored twice off penalty kicks in the win. “What was most important is that we bounced back from that, got our heads back in the game and kept battling.”
After Summit gave up an own goal in the 19th minute, MacLennan scored his first goal in the 27th minute. Five minutes before halftime, junior Bowen Teuber found the back of the net. MacLennan then scored off another penalty kick in the 79th minute to put the game out of reach.
A team effort
Thursday’s two-goal differential was the closest a match has been between Summit and Bend dating back to 2018, when the Storm pulled out a 1-0 victory.
Nothing Thursday came easy for the Storm.
“It was difficult,” LoCascio said. “Between us making it difficult on ourselves and (Bend) playing great, it was a combination that made it a very challenging day. But it was a big testament that we can win these games. And that is a big confidence booster.”
While the Lava Bears were able to take an early lead, holding a one-goal advantage for 60-plus minutes against Summit was a tall order.
“It was a competitive game,” said Bend coach Nils Eriksson. “It was unfortunate that it was decided on penalty kicks, but that is how it goes sometimes. There was so much time to go, you can’t think that you can ride it. Maybe you can ride out 10 minutes if you are up.”
The Storm certainly had several goal-scoring opportunities, but Bend sophomore goalkeeper Rowan Johnson made multiple saves to keep the Lava Bears within striking distance. “They had some chances that Rowan had some good saves on,” Eriksson said. “He was really good and has been solid for us this year. He played for us last year as a freshman and is really growing with the game.”
The Storm find themselves in a similar situation as they have been the past couple of years: squarely in the 5A state title conversation, even with a ton of new faces in the lineup.
“This is a new year, and we can look back on last year and learn some things,” MacLennan said. “But we can’t just try and replicate it. It is going to take a big team effort. If we are going to win games we are going to have to work together and not as individuals.
“I think since the first game we have been building and trying to get better. In practices we are seeing it. In games we are seeing it. We are trying to make another run at it.”
