Summit's Alex Grignon (17) takes a shot at goal to score during the second half against Franklin last Wednesday. The No. 1 Storm will host No. 5 Grant on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Class 6A state semifinal match.
The winner will advance to the 6A championship game, set for Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium, time TBD. The Grant-Summit winner will play the winner of No. 6 West Linn and No. 2 Jesuit in the title match. Summit defeated Jesuit 4-2 in the opening match of the regular season in late August.
In football, No. 6 Summit is set to host No. 11 Roseburg in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday at 7 p.m. at Summit High School. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play the victor of No. 14 Westview and No. 3 Tualatin. Summit defeated Roseburg 23-7 in its opening game of the season.
On Saturday, No. 5 La Pine football travels to No. 4 Warrenton for a 1 p.m. kickoff in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game. The winner will advance the semifinals to take on the winner of No. 8 Cascade Christian and No. 1 Siuslaw.
—Bulletin staff report
