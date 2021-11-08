Soccer

Summit's Alex Grignon (17) takes a shot at goal to score during the second half against Franklin last Wednesday. The No. 1 Storm will host No. 5 Grant on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Class 6A state semifinal match.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

PREP SPORTS

Three local teams remain in postseason

Summit boys soccer, Summit football and La Pine football are all set to continue their postseasons this week.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Summit High School, the No. 1 Storm boys soccer team will host No. 5 Grant in a Class 6A state semifinal match.

The winner will advance to the 6A championship game, set for Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium, time TBD. The Grant-Summit winner will play the winner of No. 6 West Linn and No. 2 Jesuit in the title match. Summit defeated Jesuit 4-2 in the opening match of the regular season in late August.

In football, No. 6 Summit is set to host No. 11 Roseburg in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday at 7 p.m. at Summit High School. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals to play the victor of No. 14 Westview and No. 3 Tualatin. Summit defeated Roseburg 23-7 in its opening game of the season.

On Saturday, No. 5 La Pine football travels to No. 4 Warrenton for a 1 p.m. kickoff in a Class 3A state quarterfinal game. The winner will advance the semifinals to take on the winner of No. 8 Cascade Christian and No. 1 Siuslaw.

—Bulletin staff report

