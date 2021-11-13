HILLSBORO — They did it. They finally did it.
Since 2018, the Summit boys soccer team has been so close to the pinnacle of a 6A state title, but the tiniest of slips — a heartbreaking loss to Jesuit in penalty kicks in 2018, followed by a gut punch loss to Franklin in overtime in 2019 — sent Summit tumbling down the mountain having to start all over again.
Now, after its third title game in four years, the Storm stands alone on top of Oregon's high school soccer mountain with a 6-0 win over West Linn Saturday evening at Hillsboro Stadium, leaving zero doubt who the best soccer team in the state was in 2021.
As the clock ticked down at Hillsboro Stadium, the location of devastating ends to otherwise successful seasons, senior Nani Deperro sat down, buried his face in his hands and reflected on where the program had been the past three years and what was unfolding in front of him.
“It was a special moment,” said Deperro, whose two goals earned him Player of the Match for Summit. “There are no words to describe it, after losing two years in a row and not having a season junior year. This is just the best feeling in the world to finally win.”
The quiet moment did not last. Soon the Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year was swarmed by teammates and the celebration four years in the making was on.
Despite being unbeaten and blowing by opponents en route to the title game, Summit knew all too well that wild things could happen in 80 minutes — especially when there is a bit of a mental hurdle to clear when driving to a stadium in which seasons have ended short.
“You are thinking of those second-place trophies and all you are thinking about is getting that blue trophy,” said senior defender Rory McKee on what was going through his mind when arriving at the stadium.
But there was calmness among the team that playing on the state’s biggest stage for some as many as three times brings.
“We knew what this team could do and we did it,” said senior Alex Grignon. "For some reason before these games I’m so confident and so calm and I just treat it like another day. The whole team did today and we dominated.”
The Storm ended the season with a shiny blue first-place trophy after two straight seasons of taking a silver one back to Bend, the program’s first title trophy since winning it all in 2013 as a 5A team. Summit completed an unbeaten season with a single tie being the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season.
There was a challenge put forth to the Storm backline to surrender fewer goals. They rose to the challenge and in the playoffs, Summit outscored its opponents 21-0.
“I don’t like conceding,” said Summit first-year coach Joe LoCascio. ”For my entire 18-year soccer career I don’t like to concede. That has been a big focus for us since the beginning of the year. Yeah we put balls in the back of the net, but I have a personal and close thing in my heart to keep it out, and I wanted to see if we could improve."
Saturday could not have gone any more differently than in previous title games. Less than 10 minutes into the match, it felt all but over.
Summit ambushed West Linn.
First it was junior Paul Fecteau who controlled a deflected ball and punched it past West Linn’s keeper in the fourth minute. As has been the case all season, it did not take long for Summit to score another, as Deperro scored from 18-yards out.
“It gave us a cushion,” said Deperro of the two early goals in the game’s first 10 minutes. “We know that if we screw up we can still have momentum in the game."
Seemingly Summit never screwed up and never lost momentum in the 80-minute match.
Aiden MacLennan would head in a goal in the 25th minute off a free kick lofted into the box by McKee. Then in the second half Grignon would extend the lead to four with his only goal of the night off the assist from Fecteau.
For Summit’s fifth goal there was a bit of a passing of the torch. Freshman Kaden Roskowski would score on a penalty kick, but Deperro was initially going to take the kick. Instead he gave the youngest player on the team the chance to score his first career goal. And Roskowski delivered.
“It was a cool moment for him, for me and the whole team,” Deperro said. “I think everyone appreciated him getting his first goal. I’m glad that is was in the finals and glad that he made it. It was super cool.”
Deperro would punctuate what has been a special season for the Storm with his second goal of the game, his final of his high school career.
“It was a great four years,” he said. “I think it worked out as well as it could have. I have a lot of fond memories with this team.”
