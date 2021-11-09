Rory McKee (left), Alex Grignon (middle) and Nani Deperro (right) celebrate McKee's goal in the second half in Summit's 3-0 win over Grant in the Class 6A boys soccer state semifinals on Tuesday at Summit High School. The Storm will play West Linn in the state title game on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Hillsboro.
For the third time in as many chances, the Summit boys soccer team has reached the Class 6A state title match.
As it has the entire postseason, Summit won with multiple goals and by shutout. On a windy Tuesday night with temperatures near freezing at Summit High School, the top-seeded Storm beat No. 5 Grant High of Portland for the second time this season, 3-0, to advance to the state championship game against No. 6 West Linn at Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“We deserve this, we really do, this is so special,” said senior Alex Grignon, who will play in his third state title game on Saturday. “For this senior group, for this team, this is exactly where we wanted to be — back in the state title game. This is incredible, I’m so happy.”
In the second matchup of the year between two of the state’s top teams, Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year Nani Deperro broke past the Generals' defense to open the scoring.
And as has been the case for Summit this season, goals continued to come in waves. Less than two minutes after Deperro’s goal, Grignon stole a pass from the Grant goalkeeper then put the ball in the back of the net to extend the lead to two.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
“We knew that we needed to score in the first half,” said Grignon. “Getting two was really important for us to take momentum into the second half and to control the game.”
Midway through the second half Summit would put the final nail in Grant’s coffin when senior Rory McKee converted a on a corner kick from sophomore Bowen Teuber to give the Storm an insurmountable lead.
“Grant knew what we wanted to play like and they stopped us a lot,” said Summit coach Joe LoCascio. “The beauty of this game is that there are so many ways to get this done and to stay patient. (Grant) had the ball a lot in the second half and it was a testament to the back line. You can’t ignore that back line because they are solid and getting better each game.”
LoCascio, a goalkeeper in his playing days, pointed out that it is impossible to lose when a team does not surrender a goal. And through four postseason games, the Storm have not surrendered a single goal.
“It sounds so simple, but it is hard work,” said senior midfielder Paul Fecteau. “You see guys getting back to win the ball. You see the attack, but you don’t see the defense. And that is what wins games.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.