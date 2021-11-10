As the final seconds of the 80-minute match ticked away and the victory was well in hand, Summit’s Alex Grignon laid down on the ground and raised both his arms in celebration.
The top-seeded Storm are going back to the state title game.
After a 3-0 home win over No. 5 Grant Tuesday night in the Class 6A semifinals, the goal of reaching yet another state championship match — a clash with No. 6 West Linn at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium — was realized for the Summit boys soccer team that has been a buzz saw on the field all season.
“We deserve this, we really do, this is so special,” said Grignon, a senior who will play in his third state title game on Saturday. “For this senior group, for this team, this is exactly where we wanted to be — back in the state title game. This is incredible, I’m so happy.”
In the second matchup of the year between two of the state’s top teams, Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year Nani Deperro broke past the Generals' defense to open the scoring.
And as has been the case for Summit all season, goals continued to come in waves. Less than two minutes after Deperro’s goal, Grignon stole a pass from the Grant goalkeeper then put the ball in the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0.
“We knew that we needed to score in the first half,” Grignon said. “Getting two was really important for us to take momentum into the second half and to control the game.”
Midway through the second half Summit would put the final nail in Grant’s coffin when senior Rory McKee converted a on a corner kick from sophomore Bowen Teuber to give the Storm an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
“Grant knew what we wanted to play like and they stopped us a lot,” said Summit coach Joe LoCascio. “The beauty of this game is that there are so many ways to get this done and to stay patient. (Grant) had the ball a lot in the second half and it was a testament to the back line. You can’t ignore that back line because they are solid and getting better each game.”
LoCascio, a goalkeeper in his playing days, pointed out that it is impossible to lose when a team does not surrender a goal. And through four postseason games, the Storm have not surrendered a single goal.
“It sounds so simple, but it is hard work,” said senior midfielder Paul Fecteau. “You see guys getting back to win the ball. You see the attack, but you don’t see the defense. And that is what wins games.”
While there was much to celebrate Tuesday evening, the postgame chatter among players and Summit students that flooded the field after the victory made one thing clear: There is still one game left to win — a win that has eluded the Storm the past three seasons.
While the Storm have established residency at Hillsboro Stadium the past four years, the previous two trips — a loss in penalty kicks to Jesuit in 2018 followed by a loss in overtime to Franklin in 2019 — ended in heartbreaking defeat.
“You learn a lot when you have losses like that,” said Grignon, who scored the Storm’s only goal in the 2019 title game loss. “I know that this team has what it takes, I’m so proud of these guys. We have all worked so hard for this and to finally be back in it feels so good.”
While there are familiar faces from the 2019 team still in tact with Grignon, Deperro and McKee — who all logged minutes in the title game — there are also players like senior defender Everett Adams and Fecteau who were on the roster but did not play in the 2019 title game and are ready to make the most of returning to Hillsboro.
“The first two years I was a bystander in these playoff games,” Fecteau said. “These were my first playoff minutes as a senior. Just to be out here and doing what we are doing is crazy. It is unbelievable.”
