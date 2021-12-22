There was little surprise when the boys all-state soccer team, voted on by coaches around the state, was released on Wednesday.
Nani Deperro, the 32-goal scorer for the Summit boys soccer team, the Player of the Year in the Mountain Valley Conference and Player of the Match in the state title game, was named the Class 6A Player of the Year.
“It is exciting and it is kind of humbling, I didn’t know if I was going to win anything or not,” said Deperro, who helped the Storm cap off an unbeaten season with a state title. “It means a lot. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates or parents, everyone had an impact on it.”
A member of the two Summit teams that were state runners up, losing in the state title games as a freshman and sophomore, Deperro had the opportunity to try out for the Portland Timbers U18 team, but making the team would mean that he would not be able to compete for the Storm. With the uncertainty surrounding high school sports in Oregon during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an appealing option.
In the end, he decided to chase a state championship one more time with his teammates, and it all worked out for Summit and Deperro. With two goals and one assist, Deperro helped the Storm claim the state title with a 6-0 win over West Linn in November to cap off his senior season.
“It is sad that I’m completely done with high school soccer,” Deperro said. “We ended it the best way possible. I was really thankful for the entire experience.”
It was quite the debut season for Summit boys soccer coach Joe LoCascio, who guided the Storm to their first state championship since 2013 after coming up just short of titles in 2018 and 2019. LoCascio was named the 6A boys soccer Coach of the Year.
Summit, which put together one of the more dominant high school soccer seasons in recent state history, had four additional players named to the first and second all-state teams — more than any other 6A team.
Joining Deperro on the first team are seniors Alex Grignon, who netted 25 goals, and senior midfielder Paul Fecteau, who scored the first and ultimately game-winning goal in the state title game.
While the Storm scored at an unmatched clip this fall, their backend did not allow a goal the entire postseason, largely in part to twins Rory and Soren McKee (goalkeeper), who both landed on the second team in their final high school season.
Also receiving all-state honors in boys soccer was Ridgeview junior midfielder Kevin Mendez Ochoa, who helped lead the Ravens to a playoff berth.
Bend High senior Alexa Fritz was named to the 6A girls soccer second team while Ridgeview junior Lauren Harding and Redmond sophomore Reese Wedding were named to the 5A second team. Sisters senior Anya Shockley was named to the 4A second team.
Central Oregon volleyball well represented
The Class 6A, 5A, and 4A all-state volleyball teams were also announced this week and with three teams — Bend High, Ridgeview and Sisters — advancing to the state tournament, eight central Oregon volleyball players were named to all-state teams.
Despite winning 24 matches and finishing third at the 6A tournament, Bend High had just one player named to the all-state team and it happened to be its youngest player in sophomore outside hitter Chloe LeLuge, who received honorable mention. LeLuge was one of only two underclassmen (and the only sophomore) to receive all-state honors in 6A.
Crook County’s McKenzie Jonas was the lone Central Oregon volleyball player to be named to the Class 5A first team and her teammate Jaycee Villastrigo was named to the second team.
Ridgeview, which finished third at the 5A state tournament, had a pair of second-teamers in senior Jenna Albrecht and junior Madison Vaughn.
Redmond senior Aspen Bradley received honorable mention after helping lead the Panthers to the playoffs.
Two Sisters volleyball players landed on the 4A second team following a second-place finish at the state tournament: senior Sydney Myhre and sophomore Gracie Vohs.
