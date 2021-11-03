In the span of 80 minutes Wednesday evening, the Summit boys soccer team accomplished two things: It advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals with a 5-0 win over No. 17 Franklin and it avenged its loss in the 2019 state title game.
“It is a good feeling after what happened two years ago,” said senior captain Rory McKee, who was a member of the 2019 team that fell to the Lightning in the title game. “To come out here and do our process well, get a good result and get a shutout, for me especially, that is really special. Our team just played so well.”
The tournament’s top-seeded Storm scored twice in the first half, the first coming off the foot of Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year Nani Deperro in the first 15 minutes, and the second by senior Alex Grignon with a second left in the first half.
The game turned into a blowout 20 minutes into the second half when the Storm scored three goals in about 90 seconds to turn a two-goal advantage into an insurmountable 5-0 lead. Sophomore Bowen Teuber scored twice and Junior Cardenas had the other goal in the scoring spree. Deperro assisted on two of the second-half goals.
“It is a testament to what we have been working on. We played a great opponent that kept pushing on us,” said Summit coach Joe LoCascio. “It was a very big testament to our team. We challenged them to be students all year and learn and to continue to work on a process. And tonight was a testament to our ability to do that.”
Summit will play Saturday at home in the quarterfinals against the winner of No. 8 Lakeridge and No. 9 Forest Grove.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.