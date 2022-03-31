REDMOND — The goal is lofty for the Summit boys golf team: win a state championship in its final season in the state’s highest classification.
There was a belief that the team had the players to win it all last spring, but the Storm did not get the chance because the state tournament was canceled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have an even better team than we did last year,” said Summit senior Sam Renner. “We have all developed because we realized how big this season is. The grind started when we could start playing golf again.”
Summit has one final chance to be crowned Class 6A's top golf team at Corvallis' Trysting Tree Golf Club in mid-May before moving down to Class 5A next year.
“We have been waiting for our opportunity to go for a state title,” said senior Lucas Hughes. “COVID took us out the last couple of years. We are really hoping to take everything we have learned the past couple of years and get that win at state.”
The stakes are high for Summit, but the stakes are perhaps highest in the Storm's practice rounds before regular season tournaments.
For Summit, grouping placements are determined and settled on the golf course. The team played nine holes on Monday and another nine on Tuesday before Wednesday’s Redmond Invite at the Eagle Crest Resort course. The winner after 18 holes is placed in the top grouping, second gets the second grouping, and so on.
“That is the biggest competition they have is against themselves,” said Summit coach Andy Heinly. “They really sharpen each other.”
It is during those rounds, which are often determined by a stroke or two, that the trash-talking happens and whoever is winning that day can let the others know with just a sly grin that they better start playing better to catch up.
“It always comes down to the wire,” Renner said. “We are all really close friends so it is as competitive as can be.”
Reaching the top grouping with three golfers set to play golf in college and several more who routinely break par is no small feat and makes the practice all the more serious.
“You want to be in that top spot,” Hughes said. “You want to be the one leading the team through, that just gives us the competitive edge that we need out here. We are all pushing ourselves to play well.”
Entering this particular tournament on a cold, breezy afternoon at Eagle Crest, Hughes was the one in the top spot among the Storm. But it was Renner, who was in the third group, that had the lowest score with a 1-over-par 73, while Hughes finished second with a 2-over 74.
In a tournament that featured eight Central Oregon golf teams — Summit, Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County, Madras and Caldera — Summit finished with the low score of 305 with all five golfers placing in the top five and shooting below 80. Nick Huffman and Ethan Jaehn each shot a 79 and Brody Grieb shot an 80.
“To have five or six guys of this caliber all together on the same team is pretty fun,” Heinly said.
Bend High finished second, led by Sam Armstrong’s 86, Seve Castillo’s 88 and Brody MacLeod’s 89. Crook County’s Palmer Smith carded an 86 to lead the Cowboys to a third-place finish. Mountain View's Weston Shaffer also shot an 86 to lead the Cougars.
