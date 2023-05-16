CRESWELL — The end result was the same as it was a year ago, but the path to claiming a state title could not have played out more differently for the Summit boys golf team.
“It was night and day,” said Summit boys golf coach Andy Heinly.
A year after winning a state title in record-breaking fashion and basically having the team title wrapped up after the first day, the Storm had to reset mentally after a disappointing first day at the Class 5A boys state golf championships at Emerald Valley Golf Club.
But after the second 18 holes, the Storm emerged victorious once again on Tuesday, repeating as champions and bringing home their fifth state title since 2015.
“This was a tough golf course both days,” Heinly said. “That was the first time that this group did not have someone breaking 80. This course eats you up.”
After the first round on Monday, Summit trailed Wilsonville by two strokes. But on the second day, the Storm collectively shot 18 strokes better than the Wildcats to win with 640 points to Wilsonville’s 656.
Unlike last year, the individual champion was not won by a Summit golfer. This year it was split between La Salle’s Will Koch and Wilsonville’s Michael Flaherty, who each shot a 156.
The Storm had to rely on their depth to claim the title. Even in a tournament that was admittedly not their best, all four of the Storm’s scoring players finished with a final score between 159 and 163.
“To shoot those scores and none of us are happy, it shows how how much skill is on this team and what we are capable of,” said senior Nick Huffman.
No Summit golfer had a better turnaround from Day 1 to Day 2 than Huffman, who after shooting an 83 on the first day was in danger of being subbed out for another golfer for the tournament’s second day.
“A lot of time I sub in that alternate,” Heinly said. “(Huffman) knew that I could have said someone else could have played. But Nick has been too good all year long, I knew he was going to change. He was great today.”
Huffman delivered, shooting a 76 on the second day and moving 11 spots up the leaderboard to finish in a tie for third place with Woodburn’s Ty Beyer.
“The urgency changed,” Huffman said. “I knew I needed to turn it around, not just for me, but for the team. I felt like it was more in my head than in my swing. I just had to relax mentally and hit the reset button.”
Finishing tied for sixth was junior Jakob Hansen, who shot a 160 (77-83). Freshman Bryce Grieb finished tied for ninth with a 161 (82-79) and senior Brody Grieb, last year’s 6A state champion, finished tied for 14th after shooting a 163 (80-83). Although his score did not count toward the team total, senior Ryan Mitchell finished 17th with a 165 (80-85).
Mountain View finished fifth on the team leaderboard, led by two top-20 finishers. Senior Weston Shaffer finished tied for ninth after shooting a 161 (80-81) and sophomore Grayson Moore finished 20th with a score of 167 (80-87).
Huffman, Hansen, Bryce Grieb and Shaffer all landed on the all-tournament team, which is awarded to the top-10 finishers at the tournament. Also joining the all-tournament team was Bend High’s senior Kyle Garrity and freshman Silas Waller, who both tied for sixth with scores of 160.
Waller was tied for the lead after the first day after shooting a 76, with Garrity only one stroke behind after the first 18 holes.
Garrity was a bit shocked to find himself in third place after the first day. He was even more surprised when he found out he was only one stroke back of the leader heading into the final nine holes of the tournament.
“I was not expecting to get the third best (18-hole) score at state,” Garrity said. “It kind of came out of nowhere. The course played really hard, a lot of people struggled that first day, and I had to take advantage of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.