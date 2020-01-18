In the season within a season, Summit, Mountain View and Bend High have all entered the most crucial stretch of the boys basketball campaign: Mountain Valley Conference play.
Nonleague play is in the rearview mirror. The next six weeks of games against conference foes will determine which teams will play in the postseason and which will not.
Friday night, MVC play tipped off in intense fashion at Summit High School, where the Storm entertained the Mountain View Cougars.
“Anytime there is a crosstown rivalry game it’s always fun,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier.
“That, coupled with the fact that we hadn’t played in two weeks and it being the first conference game — there were a lot of things coming to a boiling point.”
“A coach’s job is pretty easy when you are playing Summit,” said Mountain View coach Bob Townsend. “You don’t have to find some speech to get the kids going. Our kids were amped up.”
Friday night was a battle on the hardwood. Multiple times players would dive to the floor scrapping for loose balls. Coaches were needling the referees over calls that did not go in their favor. And scoring runs that built leads quickly crumbled when the opposing team converted defensive stops into points.
The first league battle went to the Storm (1-0, MVC, 7-3 overall), who pulled away from the Cougars (0-1, 7-4) to start league play with a 66-56 win. The Lava Bears (1-0, 4-8) also picked up their first conference win with a 64-40 home decision over McKay.
At Summit, Jacob Tompkins led the way for the Storm with an efficient 27 points while going 6 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds. Julian Mora finished with 14 points for Summit.
Grant Jordan kept the Cougars in the game with 14 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, while Sawyer Demeyer pitched in 10.
“League wins are hard to come by. This league is really tough and there is no one that you can come into and think that it’s going to be an easy night,” Frazier said. “This is a really good league, a really deep league, and we just have to make sure that every night we come out and play like we are ready to just battle.”
The final point spread was 10, but it was a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter. The Cougars had clawed back from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter with a chance to steal a coveted conference victory.
Playing with composure down the stretch proved to be the deciding factor in the game.
A heated exchange between players resulted in Mountain View being hit with a technical foul. The Storm outscored the Cougars 12-3 from that point on.
“Undoubtedly, this is an emotional game,” Frazier said. “And our kids, luckily a lot of them have played varsity for a couple of years so this wasn’t their first experience in a tight game. When things got a little heated, I thought our kids did a good job keeping their poise. And I think that’s what ultimately helped us win this game.”
Said Townsend: “These crosstown rivalries are about basketball, but it’s more about the fight and the mental toughness. We stayed in it, but we lost our mind there a little bit and the emotions got the better of us.”
A conference title was not won or lost Friday night by either team. With 13 conference games left on the schedule, there is still plenty of opportunity for improvement. Frazier was happy to get the first win in the book.
“We are really competing to see how good this team can be,” Frazier said. “Ultimately, I think this team has a chance to be one of those teams that is fighting for a league title. Tonight, on Game 1, I thought it was important for us to take that step and I was proud of the kids and the way they handled themselves.”
In defeat, Townsend knows that one loss will not tank his team’s season. However, failing to put a loss behind can make winning in the future all the more difficult.
“A loss anywhere in our league it’s not terrible,” Townsend said. “But you can’t let it beat you twice by not learning from it and making adjustments. The message is to keep playing hard, correct a couple of things, make a couple more shots, get a couple more stops.”
It will be a quick turnaround for Summit, which will play a makeup game against McNary (1-0, 8-3) on Monday in Keizer. Mountain View will host McNary on Thursday. Bend will face Sprague (0-1, 4-7) in Salem on Tuesday. Thursday will be another intracity rivalry game in Bend, between the Storm and the Lava Bears at Bend High.
