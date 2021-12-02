When the Summit boys basketball team tips off against Sherwood on Dec. 11, the game will be played in a different — and much, much larger — location.
The nonleague matchup originally scheduled to be played in the Portland suburb will now be played where the Portland Trail Blazers play their home games — at Moda Center.
The chance to play in an NBA arena happened randomly, said Summit boys coach Jon Frazier. Sherwood’s coach Rahim Tufts pitched the idea of moving the game, and since Summit was already scheduled to travel to the Portland area, it was too good of an offer to pass up.
“This seemed like a no-brainer to have our kids have this unique experience,” Frazier said. “It seems like the last two years, the community experiences have been taken away and it is important that we make up for that. It is going to be a win-win.”
The Summit-Sherwood game, set for 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, is one of four Oregon high school basketball games scheduled for Moda Center that day.
Of course, playing in an NBA area will present some challenges. The court will be bigger, there will be multiple three-point lines and the depth perception of playing in a nearly 20,000-seat arena compared with a high school gym will require some adjustments.
“Hopefully they won’t walk in with their eyes too big,” Frazier said.
The Storm open their season Friday night against Crook County in Prineville.
