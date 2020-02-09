Truman Teuber made the hustle play. The ball was headed out of bounds when the Summit sophomore lunged to keep possession. The ball deflected off Luke Cody, sending it to the player one point away from reaching a milestone.
Jacob Tompkins was in the right place at the right time.
Midway through the third quarter, sitting at 999 career points and already Summit’s all-time leading scorer, Tompkins caught the accidentally perfect pass with no one around.
The 6-foot-3 senior, who broke into the Storm’s starting lineup two seasons ago as a spot-up-shooting sophomore, let the ball fly.
Nothing but the bottom of the net.
“I knew how many (points) I needed coming in. I knew I was pretty close,” Tompkins said. “Normally, I don’t keep track of my points in my head, but I wanted to keep track today.”
According to statistics compiled by Oregon High School Sports Records, Tompkins became the fourth boys basketball player from the three large Bend schools to surpass 1,000 career points. He joins Mountain View’s Chase McLain and Bend High’s Brian Wariner and Tyler Hayes. Bailey Dickerson also reached 1,000 career points earlier this season for the Mountain View girls team.
“It’s been fun as a coach to watch someone with that much passion for the game continue to grow into the player that he has become,” Summit coach Jon Frazier said of Tompkins.
“It’s a testament to his work ethic and his love of basketball. For him to accomplish that kind of record is pretty phenomenal.”
The milestone was icing on the cake in what turned into a dominating and important win for the Storm. In a matchup between the Mountain Valley Conference’s second- and third-place teams, Summit rolled McNary 71-53 Saturday afternoon.
There was no change in the conference’s top three spots. Summit still trails South Salem and McNary. However, McNary (6-2 MVC, 13-5 overall) rode the bus back to Keizer having squandered its chance to sweep the season series with the Storm and extend its lead over Summit (5-3, 11-6) in the standings.
Tompkins led all scorers with 26 points, Evan Scalley finished with 13, Julian Mora added 12 and Cody had 10 to help the Storm avenge their earlier one-point loss to the Celtics and win their third MVC game in a row.
“We wanted to show up for our fans. We want to play good in front of our fans,” Scalley said. “Our defense and ability to rebound was the difference. Last game against (McNary), we got outrebounded big-time. This time we crashed the boards really hard.”
In the first quarter, there were not many rebounds available for the Storm. The Celtics came out scorching from behind the 3-point arc. McNary’s Junior Nunez made three of the team’s six 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a nine-point lead.
“I just told our guys after the first quarter to not panic,” Frazier said. “We felt really confident in our game plan, and early on, they hit a number of 3s that we weren’t expecting. But I thought our guys did a tremendous job at staying poised and not panicking in that moment.”
McNary went ice cold from the field in the second quarter, scoring just five points while the Storm rallied to take a four-point lead into halftime. The Summit lead quickly reached double digits early in the third quarter thanks in large part to a six-point possession on which the Storm got offensive rebounds off of two missed 3-point-play attempts.
McNary was unable to mount a comeback. Summit’s 25-point third quarter was the final nail in the Celtics’ coffin.
“We just came out in the third quarter, and we knew that they weren’t going to go down without a fight,” Tompkins said. “We had better energy than they did in the second half.”
Summit started the second half of MVC play on a positive note. With six games left in the regular season — beginning with a rivalry matchup at Mountain View on Tuesday — Frazier said his group is becoming the team the coaches and players had envisioned.
But the work has just begun.
“Our league is really competitive as we’ve seen,” Frazier said. “We understand that no matter who we are playing, it is going to be a dogfight. It’s important for us to enjoy a good win, but we need to regroup and focus on the next game. Today was a great step in the right direction of what this group can accomplish, but this isn’t the finish line.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.