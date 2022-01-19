In terms of games played, the Summit boys basketball team has a winning streak that has grown to the length of an entire regular season.
High school basketball seasons tend to run 20 to 25 regular-season games, and after a 75-43 home win over Bend High Tuesday evening, the Storm have pushed their winning streak to 21 games dating back to last spring.
Winning streaks that long in basketball are difficult because there can be nights in which the opposing team cannot miss a shot, while your team cannot seem to buy a basket. Through 21 games, Summit has been able to avoid those types of games.
“They aren’t taking any practices off, they aren’t taking any reps off, it just seems that there is a hunger,” said Summit coach Jon Frazier. “We haven't seen the roller coasters of the ups and downs that you have during the season. It has been really consistent.”
In consecutive win No. 21 Tuesday night against Bend High (8-6, 1-2 Mountain Valley Conference), Summit (12-0, 3-0) showed why it is in the conversation as one of Oregon’s top boys basketball teams — depth, defense and an innate ability to score in bunches.
“Offensively we are explosive. Our challenge this year is how good can we be defensively?” Frazier said. “That has been our focus the past couple of months, and needs to be our focus as we go through the rest of the season and into the playoffs … to become as good as we can defensively.”
In the first seven minutes of the game, the Lava Bears flustered the Storm with their defense and used long possessions on offense to keep the score close at 6-4. However, in the final 60 seconds of the first quarter, Summit scored eight points, then outscored Bend High 25-6 in the second quarter to cruise to 32-point victory to remain unbeaten on the season.
“I think the energy on the bench picked up,” said senior Shane Arnold, who had eight points in the win. “As soon as we get energy on the bench, everything else gets going.”
Three different Summit players scored in double figures: Julian Mora (24), Truman Teuber (13) and Pearson Carmichael (13).
The past couple of games, Summit has been without one of its top players in Chico State-commit Caden Harris, who has been sidelined with an injury. Teuber also missed several games with an injury.
“It is exciting to see what we can be like at full strength,” said Mora, who became the second Summit player to join the 1,000-career point club (joining Jacob Tompkins from 2020) and also became the school’s all-time leader in assists (268) Tuesday night. “It feels like we are always at full strength, but it is exciting to know that we aren’t quite there yet.”
Missing key players or not, Summit, the only unbeaten Class 6A team, appears poised to make a deep postseason run. As of Wednesday afternoon the Storm were No. 4 in the OSAA rankings and No. 8 in the OSAA coaches poll.
With nine games left on the regular-season schedule, Summit's winning streak could easily continue well into March.
“If we stick to what we are doing, I see us doing some really good things,” Mora said. “But if we get complacent then that can change.”
