PORTLAND — Summit spent a lot of the game making the seedings look silly Saturday night before falling to No. 1 Jesuit.
The No. 16 Storm gave the host Crusaders a serious run, leading by as many as nine points in the first half. But Jesuit rallied back behind buzzer-beating 3-point baskets to end both the second and third quarters and prevailed 61-55 in the second round of the Class 6A boys basketball state playoffs.
“I think we played in a really tough conference all year, so we’ve been challenged,” said Jon Frazier, coach of the Mountain Valley Conference runner-up Storm. “Our kids were excited about the opportunity to come to Jesuit and play the No. 1 seed.”
Summit (17-8) led 11-7 after one quarter when Julian Mora’s jumper beat the buzzer. The action was back and forth for the rest of the half, and the Crusaders (22-4) led 22-21 at the break on Liam Ruttledge’s bomb from the corner.
It was close into the second half as well, tied 38-38 until Mike Brittingham sank a 3-pointer at the end of the third period for a 41-38 Jesuit lead.
Jesuit led for most of the fourth period. A baseline drive for a layup by Mora got the Storm within 54-48 with 1:14 to play, then Jacob Tompkins answered a pair of Crusaders free throws with a 3-pointer from the right wing to pull Summit within 56-51.
Truman Teuber scored from close range on a pass from Mora, and Tompkins made a layup with 10 seconds remaining to make it 59-55. But Ruttledge salted it away for Jesuit with two free throws to account for the final score.
Tompkins finished with a team-high 21 points that included three 3-pointers. Evan Scalley added 10 points for the Storm and Mora scored eight.
Jesuit advances to the state quarterfinal round and plays Thursday at the Chiles Center in Portland.
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball: 5A state playoffsNo. 2 Silverton 90, No. 15 Redmond 50: SILVERTON — Redmond’s season came to an end with a first-round road playoff loss to the Foxes. The Panthers, the No. 3 team from the Intermountain Conference, finish with a record of 13-12. Silverton (24-1), champion of the Mid-Willamette Conference, will carry a 20-game winning streak into the 5A state championship tournament starting Wednesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
