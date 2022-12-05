Coming off the best season in program history, the Summit boys basketball team is replacing eight seniors and an entire starting lineup, and yet, the expectations surrounding the squad are as high has they can be this winter.
But when the Storm took the court in the season-opening game against South Medford, there were a lot of unknowns surrounding last year's 6A runner-up, and how this young, albeit talented, team would perform.
"We are in this weird situation," said Summit coach Jon Frazier. "We have high expectations, but we don't really have any experience."
The starting lineup that took Summit from missing the playoffs as freshmen to a berth in a Class 6A state title game last season has all moved on.
Julian Mora, a four-year starter and the school’s all-time leader in both points and assists, is playing for Seattle Pacific. Caden Harris, an all-state player and first team all-tournament team performer, is now playing for Chico State. Last season's other starters Carson Cox (the conference’s defensive player of the year), Truman Teuber and Shane Arnold have graduated as well.
And the Storm would get a test when they faced off against South Medford, the fourth-place finisher at the 6A tournament last March, in their season-opener Saturday afternoon at Summit High School. Summit survived the early season test with a 72-62 win — its 33rd-consecutive regular-season win dating back to 2021.
Junior Pearson Carmichael, one of the state’s top players and a Boise State commit, had a stomach full of butterflies before tipoff. Junior Miguel Taylor, a 6-foot-7-inch transfer from Benson High in Portland, was excited to suit up with his new team.
“Once I got my first shot up, I was, ‘It’s go time,’” Carmichael said. “I got locked in, couldn’t hear the crowd.”
Frazier said he was eager to start putting the puzzle together coming off the program’s best season with a roster mostly made up of new faces at the varsity level. Carmichael and fellow junior Collin Moore are the only two returning rotation players from last year’s squad.
“It is a learning experience for both the players and coaches,” Frazier said. “They have to figure out how we like to play, and for us coaches it is important for us to see what they are good at and accentuate their strengths.”
Despite the roster turnover, Summit showed Saturday why it is one of the favorites to make a run for a 5A state title. And it started with a 6-7 junior known as “Peanut” who as a sophomore last season developed into a key player coming off the bench during the Storm's run to the state championship game.
Carmichael scored 24 points in the first half, and added 11 more in the third quarter to finish with 35 points, while flirting with breaking the school record for points in a game. He displayed an ability to score all over the court and proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing players.
“Pearson put us on his back in the first half,” Frazier said. “He has been through those wars. Having an athlete like Pearson, who is just a special basketball player, makes a lot of your stuff work really well.”
South Medford proved to be a resilient team Saturday. Despite Summit having double-digit leads multiple times in the second half, the Panthers kept inching closer late in the game, making it a two-possession game with two minutes left.
The Storm found offense from sophomore Jack Bents, who scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, and Taylor, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Bents and Taylor combined to score 20 of Summit's 22 points in the final quarter to secure the win.
“I just stayed composed and let the game come to me,” said Taylor, who made all five of his free throws to close out the game. “I just had to stay patient.”
Unlike last year’s team, which in many ways was able to fly under the radar for much of the season, this year’s Storm will not have that luxury. Moving back into the Intermountain Conference and back down to 5A after four years of playing 6A has put a sizable target on the Storm, who were the preseason’s No. 1 team in the OSAA coaches poll.
While the team is new and the expectations from the outside are perhaps higher than they were a year ago, the Storm have the same mindset they had last season — competing against the best version of themselves.
“The vision of how good we can be is so much better than we played tonight,” Frazier said. “By March, hopefully we are competing at a really high level. All the outside expectations, we don’t really care. We are a work in progress and there are challenges that we will need to face. But luckily we have great kids that work really hard.”
