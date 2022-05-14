It might not have been Summit's best performance, but in the state qualifying meet on a rainy two days in Salem, the Storm walked away with boys and girls district team titles and had handfuls of athletes qualify for the state meet.
It was a Summit sweep at the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference championships Thursday and Friday at McKay High School. The boys scored 190 points, beating out West Salem’s 144 points, and the girls' 229 points was nearly 100 points ahead of West Salem’s 133.
Between the boys and girls teams, the Storm qualified 17 athletes in 23 events and two relay teams for the Class 6A state championship, which makes its return to Eugene's Hayward Field on Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2018.
“We expect a lot from a lot of kids; we put a lot of expectations on them," said Summit coach Dave Turnbull. "We did what we were supposed to do."
Bend High will send five athletes in nine events and a relay team to state, and Mountain View will send five athletes to compete in six events.
Surprising no one, the distance races were dominated by the Summit girls. Senior Maggie Williams won the 800 meters (2 minutes, 14.71 seconds), and junior Ella Thorsett set a personal best in the 1,500 (4:33.29), just crossing the line before Williams (4:33.33) and junior Barrett Justema (4:34.16). The 3,000 was also a photo finish with Thorsett (10:28.09) winning by the slightest margin over Justema (10:28.10).
Senior Ruby Bishop qualified in both the 200 and the 400 meters, winning the 200 in 16.15 seconds.
Avery Ruhl’s toss of 112 feet, 8 inches was not only a personal record, but 7 feet farther than any other thrower in the javelin to win the event.
Senior Ava Carry McDonald won the triple jump with a leap of 34-4.5.
The Summit boys and girls 4x400-meter relay teams also claimed MVC titles. The girls team of Bishop, Williams, freshmen Abigail Fagan and Clair McDonald won handedly in 4:06.14, nearly six seconds faster than second-place McKay.
The boys' race was much closer. The Storm squad of Jake Bernardi, Luca Vuletic, Fisher Fraley and Max Anders won the highly contested race in 3:28.39, just ahead of Sprague (3:28.75) and West Salem (3:29.28).
The Summit boys team had six individual champions. In the triple jump, Evens Peters had to set a PR of 43-5.5 to win over Mountain View’s Sebastian Ortega’s 42-7 jump, which was also a personal best.
In the pole vault, Summit senior Gavin Fleck cleared 14-6 to win by 6 inches over Mountain View's Calvin Lewis and Bend High’s Jenson Molebash.
Storm senior Mason Kissell won both the 1,500 (4:01.74) and the 3,000 (8:30.56). Senior Fisher Fraley won a tight 300-meter hurdle race in 41.21 seconds. The top three finishers were within a half a second of one another.
Summit's Spencer Elliott won the shot put with a toss of 47-9.75 feet.
Mountain View had two district champions and finished third as a team with 89 points, and Ortega qualified for state in the triple jump and long jump. His jump of 20-5.75 feet won the long jump by half an inch over McNary’s Tyler Copeland. In the high jump, Mountain View senior Derek Martin cleared 6-2. Summit’s Isaac Knapp and Collin Moore also maxed out at the same height.
The Bend High boys team finished in fourth place with 78 points and had one individual champion in senior Caden Gorbett, who one the 110-meter hurdles in 15.52 seconds.
The Lava Bears' 4x100-meter relay team of Blake Groshong, Sean Craven, Jack Sorenson and Treyden Lucas (44.12) also claimed an MVC title, narrowly beating Mountain View’s Kaden Alayan, Samuel Creech, Ortega and Callahan Corwin (44.32).
Bend High sophomore Sara Rivas won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Her time of 46.26 seconds was a personal best in the 300 hurdles.
Senior Cassidy Faulkner dominated in discus, throwing 15 feet farther than everyone with a personal best throw of 141-9.
